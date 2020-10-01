National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Raffle Car/Auction Set for Williams Grove National Open!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, September 30, 2020 – The Speedway Motors/EMi National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum raffle sprint car is making its last Pennsylvania appearance this weekend at the Williams Grove National Open near Mechanicsburg this Friday and Saturday! The World of Outlaws battle the Pennsylvania Posse for a top prize of $75,000. The raffle car will be located in the infield, so make sure to get your tickets before they’re gone!

Also, don’t miss the live auction, held in conjunction with the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing (EMMR), with proceeds split between the two entities. That auction will be held at the back pit gate on Saturday morning, October 3 at 10 a.m. Don’t miss your opportunity to grab your choice of autographed die-casts, photos and much more!

The raffle sprint car will be given away Friday, December 18, 2020, making this the last appearance for the car in the Pennsylvania area. Tickets are just $20, or six for $100.

The raffle sprint car features an EMi chassis and is powered by a Speedway Motors Racing Engines 410 engine. The car is the thirteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, which receives all proceeds. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country.

Sponsors involved with the raffle car include…

Speedway Motors Racing Engines, EMi, All Pro Heads, Pro Shocks, AFCO, Cold Fire, Amick, KSE, MPI, Weld Wheels, Hoosier, Wilwood, Autometer, Tel Tac, Winters, Saldana Racing Products, HRP, M&W Aluminum, FK Bearings, Goodridge, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, PAC Racing Springs, Fragola, Butlerbuilt, Manley, Kinsler, Waterman, Walker, ARP, Cometic, Huggins, T&D, Callies, Dyers, CP Carrillo, Total Seal, King Engine Bearing Specialist, Isky, Trend, Dan Olson Racing Products, MSD, Shaver, and Moose.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.SprintCarRaffle.net!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!