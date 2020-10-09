Allstar Performance Event List: October 9-11, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 25-27, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 9, 2020

Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic

I-77 Speedway – Ripley, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 410 Sprnt Cars – Tribute to Morrie Williams

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Orland Raceway – Orland, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown

Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial

Saturday October 10, 2020

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ellenbrook Speedway – Bullsbrook, WA – USA – Limited Sprints

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ford Classic

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Harris Speedway – Harris, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC – Morrie Williams Legend Tribute

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series – Cotton Classic

Meridan Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Orland Raceway – Orland, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Path Valley Nationals

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Adobe Cup II

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – National Racing Alliance

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Top 24 in Port Royal Points

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown

Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park – Northumberland, NH – USA – 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Sprint Car Stampede

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sprint Car Stampede

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Queen’s Royale

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – World Series of Short Track Racing

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – Preliminaries

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Harvest Cup

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Harvest Cup

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Wigned 410 Sprint Cars – Ohio Dirt Blowout

Sunday October 11, 2020

Rock Island County Fairgrounds – East Molines, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – International Supermodified Association – World Series of Short Track Racing

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – World Series of Short Track Racing