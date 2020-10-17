Brian Montieth and Premier Racing to Part Ways Following the 2020 Season

Updated at 1:11 p.m. to add Matt Campbell’s information to the story

(October 17, 2020) – Premier Racing Team announced on Saturday they would be parting ways with driver Brian Montieth after the team competed together for 17 years on the Central Pennsylvania sprint car circuit.

Premier Racing released a statement on Saturday morning announcing the decision and that the team would finish out the 2020 season without Montieth. No replacement was named for Premier Racing did not announce a replacement nor did Montieth release his plans for the 2021 season. Premier announced that Matt Campbell would drive the car during the final event of the 2020 season at Lincoln Speedway. Campbell filled in for Montieth earlier this year with the team while Montieth was on vacation.

Most notably Montieth has along with 66 feature victories and eight track championships at Lincoln Speedway during his tenure with Premier Racing Team owner Jerry Parrish.