Edwards wins OCRS finale, Chappell Wraps Up Third Championship

From John Rittenoure

CANEY, KS (October 16, 2020) – An end of an era and the crowning of another champion highlighted the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car season finale Friday at Caney Valley Speedway.

The night marked the end of the 3×5 wing that sat atop the OCRS sprint cars for so many years. Next year the 5×5 top wing has been adopted for AmeriFlex / OCRS competition and Kinzer Edwards celebrated with his third feature victory of the season.

The 30-lap finale began with Roy Larkin jumping off the outside front row into the early lead over pole sitter Alex Sewell. But five laps into the race the yellow waved after Sewell spun.

Larkin continued to set the pace on the restart but he could not hold back Edwards who powered into the lead on lap eight. Edwards went the remaining distance for his third victory of the season. Edwards won earlier this year at Caney on June 6 and picked up his first victory of the season on May 23 at Monett Motor Speedway.

Casey Wills worked his way from fourth to a second place finish followed by Zach Chappell who was able to wrap up his third career AmeriFlex / OCRS championship. Andrew Deal finished fourth and points runner-up Terry Easum was fifth. Early leader Larkin fell to sixth.

AmeriFlex Oil Capital Racing Series

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney, Kansas

Friday October 16, 2020

Car & Fleet Heat Race #1 8 Laps

1. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[2]

2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

3. 88-Terry Easum[3]

4. 15-Jase Randolph[6]

5. 21P-Justin Patocka[4]

6. 85-Forrest Sutherland[7]

7. 9-Casey Buechler[5]

M&W Aluminum Heat Race #2 8 Laps

1. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

2. 56-Nicholas Lucito[2]

3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]

4. 88S-Cody Whitworth[6]

5. 62-James Shoun[3]

6. 14-Matt Cash[1]

7. 13$-Len Larkin[7]

WESMAR Heat Race #3 8 Laps

1. 31-Casey Wills[2]

2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]

3. 6-Cameron Hagin[3]

4. 7F-Noah Harris[5]

5. 22T-Frank Taft[6]

6. 22Z-Zach Campbell[7]

7. P78-Perry Pickard[1]

OCRS Heat Race #4 8 Laps

1. 79-Tim Kent[2]

2. 3F-Roy Larkin[5]

3. 55-Johnny Kent[3]

4. 38-Spencer Mason[7]

5. 54-JC Wilson[4]

6. 2L-Brandon Leland[6]

7. 39-Kimberly Tyre[1]

B-Main 12 Laps

1. 55-Johnny Kent[1]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[2]

3. 54-JC Wilson[5]

4. 22T-Frank Taft[3]

5. 85-Forrest Sutherland[6]

6. 9-Casey Buechler[12]

7. 62-James Shoun[8]

8. 39-Kimberly Tyre[14]

9. 22Z-Zach Campbell[7]

10. 2L-Brandon Leland[9]

11. 13$-Len Larkin[10]

12. 21P-Justin Patocka[4]

13. 14-Matt Cash[11]

14. P78-Perry Pickard[13]

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A-Main 30 Laps

1. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[3]

2. 31-Casey Wills[4]

3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]

5. 88-Terry Easum[13]

6. 3F-Roy Larkin[1]

7. 79-Tim Kent[6]

8. 8-Alex Sewell[2]

9. 15-Jase Randolph[11]

10. 5-Joe Bob Lee[10]

11. 85-Forrest Sutherland[19]

12. 6-Cameron Hagin[14]

13. 38-Spencer Mason[5]

14. 7F-Noah Harris[16]

15. 54-JC Wilson[17]

16. 22T-Frank Taft[18]

17. 56-Nicholas Lucito[8]

18. 88S-Cody Whitworth[12]

19. 9-Casey Buechler[20]

20. 55-Johnny Kent[15]