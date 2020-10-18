Conner Leoffler Wins USCS Feature at Chatham Speedway

From USCS

CHATHAM, LA (October 17, 2020) — 15-year old USCS Rookie points Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, SC won the 30-lap USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters main event at Chatham Speedway on Saturday night.

It was Leoffler’s 3rd USCS win of the season and he had to best 26 other drivers from 11 states and Australia for the win.

Max Stambaugh, Koty Adams, Mark Smith and Lynton Jeffrey completed the top five.

12 year-old-phenom and second generation Rookie driver, Landon Crawley from Bentonville, Arkansas raced his way from 19th starting spot into 10th place for the second night in a row to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger

Award.

United Sprint Car Series

Chatham Speedway

Chatham, Louisiana

Saturday October 17, 2020

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Koty Adams[7]

2. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[5]

3. 47-Dale Howard[6]

4. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]

5. 83A-Austin Miller[2]

6. 2H-Tommy Hall[4]

DNS: 07-Brandon Taylor

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29A-Kyle Amerson[1]

2. 29-Jeff Oliver[4]

3. 49-Mallie Shuster[2]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[6]

5. 20-Jim Shuster[3]

6. 187-Landon Crawley[7]

7. 8A-Alan Myers[5]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 10-Terry Gray[2]

3. 4-Danny Smith[4]

4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

5. G6-Cody Gardner[5]

6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[7]

7. 97D-Dale Day[6]

Schoenfeld Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]

2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]

3. 22-Connor Leoffler[6]

4. 6-Dustin Gates[3]

5. 3B-Chris Banja[5]

6. 21-Spencer Meredith[4]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]

2. 97-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[4]

4. 47-Dale Howard[3]

5. 10-Terry Gray[5]

6. 4-Danny Smith[6]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 22-Connor Leoffler[1]

2. 97-Max Stambaugh[6]

3. 16-Koty Adams[4]

4. M1-Mark Smith[7]

5. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[3]

6. 47-Dale Howard[8]

7. 10M-Morgan Turpen[10]

8. 10-Terry Gray[9]

9. G6-Cody Gardner[17]

10. 187-Landon Crawley[19]

11. 29A-Kyle Amerson[5]

12. 14R-Sean Rayhall[14]

13. 20-Jim Shuster[21]

14. 8A-Alan Myers[26]

15. 3B-Chris Banja[18]

16. 2H-Tommy Hall[24]

17. 83A-Austin Miller[22]

18. 49-Mallie Shuster[13]

19. 10L-Landon Britt[12]

20. 7E-Eric Gunderson[20]

21. 21-Spencer Meredith[23]

22. 29-Jeff Oliver[2]

23. 4-Danny Smith[11]

24. 6-Dustin Gates[15]

25. 28-Jeff Willingham[16]

26. 97D-Dale Day[25]

DNS: 07-Brandon Taylor