2021 All Star campaign to begin with six-race swing through Georgia and Florida

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 22, 2020) – Although the off-season has officially commenced, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials have been hard at work preparing the 2021 Series schedule, set to kick-off, officially, with six nights of non-point competition stretched across Georgia and Florida in late January and early February.

The entire 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions schedule is nearing completion and will be unveiled in November.

Chasing a total winner’s share equaling $42,000, the traveling All Stars will launch their 2021 campaign with six starts in seven days spanning January 29 through February 4, igniting their annual southern invasion with a two-day pit stop at the Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday, January 29-30. The two-day spectacle, featuring Tony Stewart’s All Stars at Screven for the first time since 2012, will be the richest two days of the southern swing awarding a total winner’s share equaling $18,000; $8,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

After a designated travel day on Sunday, January 31, the All Stars will resume their trek through the South with a visit to the Sunshine State, this time invading East Bay Raceway Park just south of Tampa, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday, February 1-2. Right in the heart of their annual Winternationals schedule, the East Bay doubleheader will award back-to-back $6,000 top prizes.

A two and a half hour jaunt northeast will lead the All Stars from Tampa to Barberville where the Series will continue their Florida stretch with a two-day stint at Volusia Speedway Park on Wednesday and Thursday, February 3-4. Continuing a longstanding tradition of All Star action opening the five-day sprint car segment of Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals, the midweek appearance will award another pair of $6,000 top prizes.

East Bay and Volusia were each visited by the traveling All Stars in 2020 with now three-time Series champion, Aaron Reutzel, winning two of the four contested main events. The Clute, Texas-native scored his pair of $5,000 triumphs at Volusia on February 6 and East Bay on February 10. Brad Sweet, who is chasing a second consecutive World of Outlaws title in 2020, opened the 2020 All Star season with a victory at Volusia Speedway Park on February 5.

Kyle Larson, the leading All Star winner during the most recent season with 14 Series victories, capped East Bay action last February with a win on February 11.

Additional news and notes pertaining to these events, such as gate times, ticket prices and reserved seat information, can be found online, as well as at each of the tracks’ respective social media outlets. Visit Screven Motor Speedway, East Bay Raceway Park and Volusia Speedway Park today: http://www.screven-motorsports.com/SMS/home.html, https://ebrp.co/, and https://volusiaspeedwaypark.com/dirtcarnationals/.

For those who can not make the journey to Florida for the seven-day/six-race All Star blitz, FloRacing, the official media partner and live broadcast provider of the All Star Circuit of Champions has you covered. Each and every event on the 2021 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

2021 Winter Event Schedule:

1/29 – Screven Motor Speedway – Sylvania, Georgia – $8,000-to-win

1/30 – Screven Motor Speedway – Sylvania, Georgia – $10,000-to-win

2/1 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Florida – $6,000-to-win

2/2 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Florida – $6,000-to-win

2/3 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida – $6,000-to-win

2/4 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida – $6,000-to-win

