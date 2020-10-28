Schaeffer’s Oil Wild Wing Shootout Tickets Now On Sale

Peterson Media

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (October 27, 2020) — Advanced reserved seats for the inaugural Wild Wing Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway are now available for online purchase. The 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Car and IMCA Modified extravaganza is set to come to life on January 22-24, 2021 at the Phoenix area oval.

﻿

“When we announced this new event we had such a massive response from fans wanting reserved seats that we decided to make their requests a reality. As a result, we are now offering the option for fans to purchase both advanced reserved seating and general admission tickets on our website,” event co-promoter, Chris Kearns noted. “We were already extremely excited about this new event, but the immediate feedback from fans and racers alike has further bolstered our enthusiasm.”

Reserved tickets for all three days are $95 and available now. To order your tickets, please visit www.wildwingshootout.com/buy-tickets/.

Winged Sprint Car aces Rico Abreu, Cory Eliason, Dominic Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, D.J. Netto and Giovanni Scelzi are among the list of drivers who have already voiced an intent to compete in the three-race swing. The brand-new event will find 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Cars competing for a $7,000 top prize in the Friday, January 22 opener, while the programs on Saturday and Sunday, January 23 – 24 will each boast a $10,000 winner’s check.

An Open Practice Session is slated for Thursday, January 21. As the prospective Sprint Car field continues to grow, so does the likely list of IMCA Modified entries. California standouts Ethan Dotson and Cody Laney have already tossed their names into the hat. Each of the three programs spanning January 22 – 24 posts a $1,000 winner’s check for the IMCA Modified division. Full event details can be found at www.WildWingShootout.com.

