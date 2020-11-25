USCS announces 60-race 2021 and 25th Anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour schedule of events

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 23, 2020 – The United Sprint Car Series has released the dates and places for their 25th Anniversary 2021 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour. The schedule shows 60 events with just a few yet to be announced.

Among the many highlights of the 25th Anniversary tour will be the USCS 25th Anniversary Celebration event at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama on Friday and Saturday, April 23rd and 24th. Those dates coincide with the NASCAR Talladega 500 weekend at the Talladega Super Speedway located just across the street from the 3/10 mile clay oval at Talladega Short Track.

The April 23rd and 24th event is significant to the United Sprint Car Series because the track hosted the first-ever USCS event on Friday, April 25, 1997 also during the Talladega 500 NASCAR race weekend.

Other highlights include the USCS Winter Heat Series in February and March to kicks the season off. The USCS Sprint Speedweek kicks off on May 28th with 7 races in 9 days thru June 5th.

The Firecracker 4 on Independence Day weekend and the 2nd Annual Fall Brawl 10 race mini-series ends the season in October and November are also on the busy 60 event schedule for an exciting 2021 season..

For all the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour info visit www.uscsracing.com or like and follow the USCS Racing Facebook page. USCS is also on Twitter @uscsracing

The 2021 and 25th Anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National ALL RACE Schedule (As of 11/23/2020)

Month_Day/Date_Track_City/Town

FEBRUARY

FRI 5 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

SAT 6 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

FRI 19 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

SAT 20 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

FRI 26 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 27 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

MARCH

FRI 5 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA

SAT 6 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA

FRI 12 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

SAT 13 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

FRI 26 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

SAT 27 TBA

APRIL

FRI 9 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC

SAT 10 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC

FRI 23 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL 25th Anniversary

SAT 24 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL Celebration Event

FRI 30 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

MAY

SAT 1 TBA

FRI 14 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

SAT 15 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

FRI 28 Greenville Speedway, Greenville, MS Speedweek

SAT 29 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Speedweek

SUN 30 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Speedweek

MON 31 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Speedweek

JUNE

THU 3 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Speedweek

FRI 4 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Speedweek

SAT 5 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS Speedweek

FRI 25 TBA

SAT 26 TBA

JULY

FRI 2 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR

SAT 3 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SUN 4 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

MON 5 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

FRI 16 TBA

SAT 17 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

FRI 24 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

FRI 31 TBA

AUGUST

SAT 1 TBA

FRI 6 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

SAT 7 TBA

FRI 13 TBA

SAT 14 Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA

FRI 20 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN

SAT 21 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SEPTEMBER

FRI 3 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

SAT 4 ECM Speedway, Bremen, AL

SUN 5 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL

SAT 17 Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA

FRI 18 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC

OCTOBER

FRI 8 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

SAT 9 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

FRI 15 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA

SAT 16 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA

FRI 22 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

SAT 23 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

NOVEMBER

FRI 5 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

SAT 6 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

FRI 12 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL Southern

SAT 13 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

www.USCSRACING.COM