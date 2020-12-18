Pete Walton nominated for 2020 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360 Sprint Car “Promoter of the Year” Award

From USCS

December 17, 2020 – Atlanta, GA. – United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Founder and President Pete Walton, from Fayetteville, Georgia has been nominated for the 2020 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360 sprint car “Promoter of the Year Award” for guiding the Fayetteville, Georgia-based 360 cubic inch winged sprint car series through its 24th anniversary season of competition after founding the United Sprint Car Series in 1997. Walton again saw the USCS reach several milestones in 2020 including sanctioning its 800th event.

With over 60 events on its original 24th Anniversary 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour schedule that was then shortened by the Covid-19 shutdowns, the United Sprint Car Series still completed 36 events. The series enjoyed a 20 percent car count increase over the previous season and increased attendance, while, like others, still battling the obstacles created by the pandemic. The traveling series still managed to complete those 36 events even though losing 12 events to the pandemic shut down and another dozen to rainouts.

Walton’s USCS series passed the 800-event benchmark during the 2020 season on Labor Day weekend. The completion of the aggressive 2020 and 24th season schedule saw the USCS post its 808th event into the record books on the final night of the season at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida. The series 1997 and inaugural season saw it complete just 11 0f 13 scheduled events. Since that time, under Walton’s full-time guidance the series has enjoyed outstanding growth.

As a former sprint car racer for sixteen years, Pete Walton (originally from Memphis, Tennessee) made many long trips from his home near Atlanta, Georgia to the Midwest during the late 1980’s and 90’s to compete in the sport he loved. Walton founded the United Sprint Car Series to bring sprint car racing closer to his home area.

He also competed in the series on a regular basis until 2001. At that time, he hung up his helmet and has since seen the series he created experience tremendous growth from 20-22 events per season to over 60 events scheduled each year. The 2021 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters (announced recently) has sixty-six dates at racing facilities throughout nine Southeastern states in the United States of America.

The 360 Promoter of the Year Award is voted on annually by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame pollsters and honors the individual(s) representing a speedway, sanctioning body or racing series that has most impacted winged 360 cubic inch sprint car racing through their promotional efforts.

The USCS is gearing up for another banner season of competition in 2021 (Its 25th season) with a 60+ race schedule, that kicks off during Florida’s Speedweeks with a 10-race Winter Heat mini-series opener at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida on Friday and Saturday, January 5th and 6th of 2021. For more series information and rules, visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office at 770-865-6097.