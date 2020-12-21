13-time USCS Champion Gray commited to 2021 title chase

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 21, 2020 – Veteran sprint car racer and the 2020 United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee has made his plans known for 2021. Gray, who is a 13-time USCS National Champion, has announced plans once again to set his sights on another USCS National Championship during the 2021 and the series Silver Anniversary 25th season.

Gray who has competed regularly with the United Sprint Car Series since the 2001 season and has only missed three events during his USCS career won the series inaugural event at Talladega Short Track on April 25, 1997. Since that time he has amassed 94 stops in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane as the feature winner. He has claimed lots of USCS regional titles and plus the thirteen National Championships.

He stated, ” I have had tremendous success as a competitor with USCS and I looking forward to coming back for the great schedule that USCS promoter, Pete Walton, has put together for the 2021 season. I have new J and J Auto Racing cars going together for myself and team-mate Morgan Turpen. Our Wesmar power plants are almost done. We couldn’t do all this without our great sponsors to include Chatham Speedway and Fat Larry’s Bar BQ, to mention just a couple.”

Gray also stated, “I am really looking forward to the two-day 25th Anniversay. USCS Celebration event at Talladega on NASCAR weekend in April. That’s gonna’ be really cool. I won the very first USCS race ever held there. Sure would like to do that again!” concluded Gray.

Although going winless during the 2020 season for only the second time in the two decades he has competed with the USCS he was able to take the point lead in mid-season when early season points leader, Mark Smith missed several races due to a mid-season hiatus.

Gray then continued to string together consistent finishes while holding off 2020 National Rookie of the Year, Conner Leoffler’s late season charge for the title. Gray bested Leoffler by a scant 41 points on the final race weekend to capture his 13th title in 20 seasons competing in the United Sprint Car Series. Gray had to best a total of 150 different driver entries during the 2020 season to wear the series 24th season crown.

The 25th Anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour season kicks off at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida on Friday and Saturday, February 5th and 6th.

For rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office 770-865-6097. Please follow USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter as well @uscsracing