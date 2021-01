Feature Winners: October 24-25, 2020

Friday October 23, 2020

Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Bradley Galdrige

Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Steven Shebester

Thunderhill Raceway Park – Summertown, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Saturday October 24, 2020

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – KC Classic – Cole Duncan

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Anthony Macri

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged Super Sportsman – Scott Dellinger

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie McDonald

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Rained Out

Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Sean Vardell

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tyler Courtney

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Sheldon Haudenschild

Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Blake Hahn

M40 Speedway – Jones, MI – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Non-Wing – Rained Out

Path Valley Speedway – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Non-Point Race – Joey Biasi

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Hunt Wingless Sprint Car Series – Nick Robfogel

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association – Frankie Guerrini

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Keystone RaceSaver Sprint Challenge – Garrett Bard

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Troy DeCaire

Thunderhill Raceway Park – Summertown, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – Season Championship – Jake Trainor

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Season Championship – Avery Stoehr

Sunday October 25, 2020

Lorain County Raceway Park – South Amhest, OH – USA – Must See Racing Lites – Joey Wyckoff