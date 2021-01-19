Huset’s Speedway added to DIRTVision FAST PASS

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC – Jan. 18, 2021 – DIRTVision FAST PASS subscribers will see another iconic track join the impressive schedule of live weekly racing when the 2021 season kicks off at Huset’s Speedway.

Fans will get to experience the relentless excitement produced by the 1/3-mile track in Brandon, SD every Sunday – highlighted by 410 Sprint Cars – along with multiple weekday dates. This also includes Northern Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) Sprint Car events and the three World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races – Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22, for the Huset’s 50 doubleheader and Sunday, Aug. 22.

“The addition of weekly racing from Huset’s Speedway to DIRTVision is a huge victory for the fans and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring it to them,” said Brian Carter, World of Outlaws and DIRTcar CEO. “It was exciting to bring the World of Outlaws back to the iconic track last year and we can’t wait to expand our relationship with Huset’s Speedway as the track becomes one of the best facilities in the country.”

The World of Outlaws has a long history at Huset’s, first racing at the track in 1983. Sammy Swindell took the win on the last lay by passing Ron Shuman in the final corner. After 2016, the track remained dormant until Tod Quiring – owner of Jackson Motorplex, which has three World of Outlaws dates on DIRTVision – acquired the track last year and turned it into a state-of-the-art facility.

“We are extremely thrilled to partner with DIRTVision for our Huset’s weekly events,” Quiring said. “This will give fans across the country the opportunity to view some of the best side by side 410 racing in the country every Sunday night.”

Huset’s Speedway joins the growing list of historic tracks like Attica Raceway Park, Knoxville Raceway and Williams Grove Speedway which will see their weekly racing broadcast live on DIRTVision. Fans can access those events and more, such as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series seasons, with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

Huset’s Speedway Schedule

Sunday, May 9 – Season Opener

Sunday, May 16 – NOSA Sprint Cars

Sunday, May 23 – Weekly Racing Event

Sunday, May 30 – NOSA Sprint Cars

Monday, May 31 – Tri-State Late Models & NOSA

Sunday, June 6 – Weekly Racing Event

Sunday, June 13 – NOSA Sprint Cars

Sunday, June 20 – $5K-to-win 410 Sprint Cars

Monday, June 21 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars(Huset’s 50) “The Showdown Week”

Tuesday, June 22 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars(Huset’s 50) “The Showdown Week”

Thursday, June 24- Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex “The Showdown Week”

Friday, June 25- Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex “The Showdown Week”

Saturday, June 26- Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex “The Showdown Week”

Sunday, July 11 – NOSA Sprint Cars

Sunday, July 18 – Hall of Fame Night

Sunday, July 25 – Weekly Racing Event

Sunday, Aug. 22 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Sunday, Aug. 29 – NOSA Sprint Cars

Friday, Sept. 24 – Tri-State Late Models

Saturday, Sept. 25 – NOSA Sprint Cars

Sunday, Sept. 26 – NOSA Sprint Cars

