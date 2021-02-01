Monday All Star Program at East Bay Rained Out

From Tyler Altmeyer

TAMPA, Florida (February 1, 2021) – Heavy rains throughout the evening hours on Sunday and into early Monday morning have forced All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and East Bay Raceway Park officials to cancel Monday evening’s Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts racing program. The event will not be rescheduled.

Overnight downpours created heavy flooding in East Bay Raceway Park’s infield, as well as on parts of the racing surface. Track officials did their best to pump the water away from the track, but officials were left with no time to recover.

The All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will return to East Bay Raceway Park on Tuesday evening, February 2. Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., sharp.