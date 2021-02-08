The Louie Lives On

By Troy Hennig

(Chico CA 2/8/2021) …Even in these unclear times, you cannot keep a good thing down for long. With the uncertainty of COVID-related crowd restrictions imposed by Napa County health officials and support from the Vermeil Family, Hunt Promotions has decided to move the 13th Louie Vermeil Classic motorsports event from the Calistoga Speedway to the Silver Dollar Speedway in 2021. The two-day event featuring traditional sprint cars is scheduled during the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend in September.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to host the Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway in 2020 due to this awful pandemic,” said promoter Tommy Hunt. “We knew that the prospect of hosting this year’s event in September at Calistoga were slim to none. So collectively we decided to make a tough choice and move the race to Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico with help from track manager Dennis Gage and the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.”

Hunt Promotions is hopeful this is just a temporary move. The City of Calistoga’s effort to purchase the Napa County Fairgrounds, including the Speedway, has been stalled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hunt Promotions is optimistic to have the race moved back to Calistoga Speedway in 2022 when a clearer direction has been achieved.

The tradition of the Louie will live on at Silver Dollar Speedway for 2021. Hunt Promotions is dedicated to host all the events at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds that made this a marque event for racing fans who traveled to the Napa Valley in years past. The Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame dinner is scheduled for Friday night, September 3rd. The popular beer and wine gathering for the fans is also a top priority along with live music that is played each day.

The off-track activities are a bonus, but the real thrills will take place on the high banked ¼ mile clay oval. On Saturday night, September 4th, and Sunday night, September 5th, the popular USAC/CRA non-wing 410 sprint cars will attack the famed Silver Dollar Speedway. Joining them is the King of the West Series presented by Northern Auto Racing Club.

The race honors the legacy of Louie Vermeil, a co-founder of the Northern Auto Racing Club, who was a leader of sprint car racing not only at the Calistoga Speedway but throughout Northern California for multiple decades.

Tickets for this event go on sale April 1st. Fans can reserve their seats by calling (916) 773-7223 on April 1st. Camping for this weekend is also available. To reserve a camping spot please call the track office at (530) 350-7275.

Two days following the Louie Vermeil Classic at Silver Dollar Speedway is the 67th Gold Cup Race of Champions. That event kicks off September 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th.

More details about both events are set to follow in future press releases.