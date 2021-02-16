Pre-Registration and Race Tickets Available for THE SHOWDOWN at Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Feb. 15, 2021) – Race teams and race fans can start making plans to attend a marquee week of racing this summer.

THE SHOWDOWN features six races in seven nights – including the final five with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – split between Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex, which is located approximately an hour east in Jackson, Minn.

More than $600,000 is up for grabs highlighted by the potential for $180,000 to any driver who can win the finale of the Huset’s 50 and the AGCO Jackson Nationals. The inaugural $6,000-to-win Chuck Zitterich Tribute opens the action at Huset’s Speedway on June 20. The Huset’s 50 features the World of Outlaws on June 21-22 with the final night paying $30,000 to the winner.

A travel day showcasing fan events at Jackson Motorplex is set for June 23 before the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals runs June 24-26. The event finale offers $50,000 to win. If a driver captures the A Main of the Huset’s 50 and AGCO Jackson Nationals finales he or she will take home $180,000 thanks to the $100,000 bonus.

Each of the five World of Outlaws main events pays $1,000 to start and the preliminary nights for the World of Outlaws shows are all $10,000 to win.

Pre-registration is now open and can be done by visiting either race track’s website at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com or http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com . There is no charge if teams pre-register prior to June 1. The complete payout throughout THE SHOWDOWN is listed on both websites.

Fans can also plan ahead by purchasing race tickets at either website. Tickets can be bought in packages for either track or a special five-day package featuring each World of Outlaws night during THE SHOWDOWN.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .