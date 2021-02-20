Selinsgrove Partners With SprintCarUnlimited.TV To Broadcast 11 Big Events In 2021

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway has partnered with SprintCarUnlimited.TV to offer live Pay-Per-View coverage of 11 big events at the historic oval during this upcoming 75th anniversary season.

Management inked the deal with SprintCarUnlimited.TV/DirtTrackDigest.TV on Friday.

After years of streaming modified events in the Northeast, DirtTRackDigest.TV recently announced a partnership with SprintCarUnlimited.com to branch out in the Pay-Per-View streaming media forum into the sprint car racing market.

But the broadcast Selinsgrove events will not only cover the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars.

Also slated to be on the covered racing cards are super late models, limited late models, 360 sprints and 305 sprint cars.

And perhaps the best news for potential viewers is that the broadcasts DO NOT require a membership to any website or broadcast media in order to dial-up the races from Selinsgrove or from any other SprintCarUnlimited.TV broadcasts at any track.

Viewers will simply log on to www.SprintCarUnlimited.TV and purchase the race in order to start watching all the action from Selinsgrove Speedway.

“We’re really happy to partner with Jeremy Elliott and Mike Mallett and SprintCarUnlimited.TV to broadcast so many of our biggest races to audiences all around the world during the 2021 season,” said Selinsgrove promoter Mike Heffner of the broadcast deal.

“This deal really is so versatile and viewer and track friendly that it just made a lot of sense to us to showcase our varied schedule to all walks of dirt track fans through SprintCarUnlimited.TV. We hope that the fans who can’t make it to Selinsgrove this year give our broadcasts a look.”

SprintCarUnlimited.TV will broadcast its first race of the 2021 Selinsgrove Speedway season coming up on Sunday afternoon, March 28 when the oval presents March Madness for the Modern Heritage 410 sprints and the super late models at 2 pm.

Pay-Per-View purchase prices will always be posted in advance on SprintCarUnlimited.TV and pre-purchases will be available.

With the 75th anniversary racing season looming, Selinsgrove Speedway is eyeing its season opener coming up on Saturday, March 20 at 2 pm when the Short Track Super Series Icebreaker for combined modified competition takes the stage.

The STSS Modifieds will race 40 laps for $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a purse totaling more than $25,570 on March 20. STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag.

The oval and Selinsgrove Ford in Selinsgrove will host Race Day At The Dealership from 10 am – 2 pm on Saturday, March 6 featuring season schedules and seat sales.

Selinsgrove Speedway will host a practice session one week later on March 13 from 1 – 4 pm.

View the entire 2021 slate of events posted at the track’s official website, www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the website and by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.

2021 SPRINTCARUNLIMITED.TV SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 28: March Madness for 410 Sprints and Super Late Models

Sunday, April 25: Ray Tilley Classic for 410 Sprints and Super Late Models

Saturday, May 15: Super Late Model 46er, Limited Late Models, Roadrunners

Saturday, June 5: United Racing Club Kramer Kup for 360 Sprints, PASS 305 Sprints, Roadrunners

Sunday, July 4: PA Speedweek: Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial/Ralph Heintzelman Memorial ($7,500-to-win), 305 Sprints

Saturday, July 10: Mach 1 Chassis 21st annual 360 Sprint Car Open with the United Racing Club ($5,075-to-win, 305 Sprints, Roadrunners

Tuesday, July 20: 75th annual Anniversary Race for 410 Sprints and Super Late Models

Saturday, July 24: Summer Championship for 410 Sprints, Super Late Models, and Roadrunners

Saturday, August 28: 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for 410 Sprints, Limited Late Models, and Roadrunners

Sunday, September 5: 410 Sprint Car National Open Qualifier, ULMS Late Model Series, Roadrunners

Saturday, September 25: Jim Nace Memorial 39th annual National Open for 410 Sprints ($20,000-to-win) and 305 Sprints