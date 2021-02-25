Attica Spring Nationals Moved Up to April 2-3, I-70 Motorsports Park Added July 27

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, IN (February 25, 2021) – Opening the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 points championship season one week earlier than scheduled, Attica Raceway Park’s annual Core & Main Spring Nationals will now be conducted on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, replacing the previously set dates of April 9-10. The Core & Main Spring Nationals will feature back-to-back programs awarding $5,000 and $6,000, respectively.

If weather should become a factor forcing the cancellation of both events on April 2-3, April 9-10 will be utilized as rain dates.

In addition, the recently revamped I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, has been added to the 2021 All Star schedule and will host “America’s Series” on Tuesday, July 27, padding what is now a seven-race, nine-day swing through Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa.

Led by Track Manager, Tommy Estes, Jr., I-70 will award a $7,000 payday during their weekday showcase, joining an already established slate of Midwest stops including Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., on July 23-24, Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., on July 25, Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo., on July 29, and an Iowa doubleheader at 34 Raceway in West Burlington and Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville on July 30-31, respectively.

Those seeking additional information pertaining to Attica Raceway Park’s Core & Main Spring Nationals on April 2-3, such as gate times, ticket prices, and reserved seat information, should visit Attica Raceway Park online at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Additional news and notes pertaining to the All Star event at I-70 Motorsports Park can be found online at www.i70motorsportspark.com.