USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Hub City 100 Season Opener

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – February 25, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters kicks off the 2021 Hattiesburg Speedway racing season as headliners of the Hub City 100+ at the historic ¼ mile clay oval this Friday night, February 26th with Round #5 of the 12-race USCS Winter Heat Series. The race will also be Round #5 of the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour’s 66-race 25th Anniversary 2021 National schedule covering nine states. The USCS winged sprint cars headline the Hub City 100+ event that also includes the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modified Series presented by www.rockauto.com on the racing card.

The opening night event is expected to attract a strong field of winged sprint cars to Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday night as the race will award not only National Championship points, but regional points in the USCS Mid-South regional series. The USCS Mid-South South regional series has a schedule of thirty-eighteen events scheduled primarily in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee.

Sprint car drivers from 7 or 10 states are pre-entered for the initial 2021 appearance of the USCS sprint cars to Hattiesburg Speedway. Those pre-entered include several of the nation’s top ranked drivers like the winnig-est winged-360 sprint car driver in the Nation, last season, Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania who won 20 times during the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season including 14 stops in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane.

Also entered the defending and thirteen-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee. Both the 2020 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi and the 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Champ, 16-year-old Connor Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina are early entries as is the 2015 and 2016 USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen, from Cordova, Tennessee. Also entered are National Sprint Hall of Fame2015 inductee Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio and 2019 Patriot Sprint Tour Champion, Davie Franek from Sussex, New Jersey.

The second USCS racing division on the action-packed racing card is the USCS Outlaw Modified Series open wheel modified cars. Drivers for that division are expected from five states. Hunter Wilbanks from Lakeland, Tennessee was 2017 National Champion in the division. That was the last of 12 previous seasons that the USCS Outlaw Modified Series competed before being brought back into action for 2021.

Action kicks off on Friday evening at 6:45pm with hot laps with the full racing program in all divisions taking the first green flag at 7:30pm Those divisions include The 125 mile per hour USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars, the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models, the USCS Outlaw Modified Series open wheel modified with a $1000 to win special event plus the CRUSA Street Stock and the Pure/Factory Stock divisions.

Admission for this special event is $20 Adult Grandstand, $15 for Senior and the Military and $5 for Children 6-12 years Old. Hattiesburg Speedway is located at 4663 Highway 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. The phone number is 228-547-6823. The official website is www.hattiesburgspeedway.net Facebook page is Hattiesburg Speedway Racing.

For more info on the USCS four series please visit www.uscsracing.com, Uscsracing on Facebook or @Uscsracing on Twitter. If you still need additional info, please feel free to call the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.