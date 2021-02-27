Tim Wagaman Wins 2021 Opening Day Feature at Lincoln Speedway

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (February 27, 2021) – Tim Wagaman continued his upward trajectory on the Central Pennsylvania sprint car scene by winning the 2021 season opening Icebreaker 30 main event Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Wagaman from Hanover Pennsylvania backed up his 2020 most improved driver recognition in the 410-sprint car class at Lincoln taking the lead from Kyle Moody during lap six restart and held off a late race challenge from Moody for the victory. The win was Wagaman’s second career victory at Lincoln in the sprint car division.

“I’m happy,” said an exhausted Wagaman in victory lane. “Travis (Esh) and I talked about it at first before I went out there. He said if (Moody) gets the jump on your try to roll around the curb and keep it smooth so you do not bike. I couldn’t do it on the initial start, so I tried it on the restart, and it worked.”

Moody took the lead from Wagaman at the start opening a sizeable advantage while Matt Campbell kept pressure on Wagaman for the second position. Just as the leaders were entering slower traffic the caution appeared on lap six for Jordan Mackison’s car coming to a stop between turns three and four. Mackison immediately returned to his pit area bypassing the work area.

During the restart Wagaman jumped to the middle of the racetrack through turns one and two and drove around Moody to take the lead. Wagaman continued to pull away until encounter slower traffic on lap 11 which allowed Moody and Campbell to close. After overtaking handful of slower cars, the caution appeared for Scott Fisher’s car coming to a stop in turn three.

During the restart, the caution flag quickly waved after Anthony Macri and Chase Dietz collided with Dietz’s car spinning in turn two. Jordan Givler also spun to miss the stopped car of Dietz. Dietz’s car exited the track on the wrecker while Givler was pushed back to the pit area, retiring from the main event.

Wagaman drove away from the field again during the restart util encountering slower traffic with 11 laps to go, allowing Moody and Campbell quickly to close in on Wagaman’s back bumper. Campbell looked under Moody for second position on lap 24 but got sideways going into turn one and lost several positions.

From there Wagaman was able to hit his marks and drive to the victory over Moody, Tim Glatfelter, Alan Krimes, and Campbell.

Afterwards Wagaman gave a lot of credit to his car owner Travis Esh and his team.

“Hats off to (Esh), he needed a good run as well. (Esh) had a crazy up and down season last year, so I am happy for him. My team all busts their ass every week. I get to do the fun stuff and (Esh) works harder than anyone else in this pit area, so I am glad to drive for him. I know he made the right choice in picking me, so we are going to try and keep doing the best for him and our team along with all the fans that come out here all year long.”

Icebreaker 30

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday February 27, 2021

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 5C-Dylan Cisney

2. 39-Chase Dietz

3. 5E-tim Wagaman

4. 90-Jordan Givler

5. 0-Rick Lafferty

6. 51-Fredie Rahmer

7. 75-Tyler Ross

8. 2W-Glendon Forsythe

9. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 87-Alan Krimes

2. 99M-Kyle Moody

3. 95-Hunter Makinson

4. 88-Brandon Rahmer

5. 1X-Chad Trout

6. 48-Danny Dietrich

7. 11P-Greg Plank

8. 21T-Scott Fisher

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 44-Dylan Norris

2. 69-Tim Gladfelter

3. 21-Matt Campbell

4. 39M-Anthony Macri

5. 8D-Billy Dietrich

6. 13-Justin Peck

7. 1080-Jordan Mackinson

8. 72-Tim Shaffer

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 5E-Tim Wagaman

2. 99M-Kyle Moody

3. 69-Tim Glatfelter

4. 87-Alan Krimes

5. 21-Matt Campbell

6. 39M-Anthony Macri

7. 88-Brandon Rahmer

8. 5C-Dylan Cisney

9. 13-Justin Peck

10. 75-Tyler Ross

11. 35-Tyler Esh

12. 72-Tim Shaffer

13. 95-Hunter Mackison

14. 8D-Billy Dietrich

15. 1X-Chad Trout

16. 44-Dylan Norris

17. 0-Rick Lafferty

18. 39-Chase Dietz

19. 90-Jordan Givler

20. 21T-Scott Fisher

21. 48-Danny Dietrich

22. 2W-Glendon Forsythe

23. 1080-Jordan Mackison

24. 11P-Greg Plank

25. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

26. 51-Freddie Rahmer