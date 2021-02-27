Tim Wagaman Wins 2021 Opening Day Feature at Lincoln Speedway

By T.J. Buffenbarger
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (February 27, 2021) – Tim Wagaman continued his upward trajectory on the Central Pennsylvania sprint car scene by winning the 2021 season opening Icebreaker 30 main event Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.
Wagaman from Hanover Pennsylvania backed up his 2020 most improved driver recognition in the 410-sprint car class at Lincoln taking the lead from Kyle Moody during lap six restart and held off a late race challenge from Moody for the victory. The win was Wagaman’s second career victory at Lincoln in the sprint car division.
“I’m happy,” said an exhausted Wagaman in victory lane. “Travis (Esh) and I talked about it at first before I went out there. He said if (Moody) gets the jump on your try to roll around the curb and keep it smooth so you do not bike. I couldn’t do it on the initial start, so I tried it on the restart, and it worked.”
Moody took the lead from Wagaman at the start opening a sizeable advantage while Matt Campbell kept pressure on Wagaman for the second position. Just as the leaders were entering slower traffic the caution appeared on lap six for Jordan Mackison’s car coming to a stop between turns three and four. Mackison immediately returned to his pit area bypassing the work area.
During the restart Wagaman jumped to the middle of the racetrack through turns one and two and drove around Moody to take the lead. Wagaman continued to pull away until encounter slower traffic on lap 11 which allowed Moody and Campbell to close. After overtaking handful of slower cars, the caution appeared for Scott Fisher’s car coming to a stop in turn three.
During the restart, the caution flag quickly waved after Anthony Macri and Chase Dietz collided with Dietz’s car spinning in turn two. Jordan Givler also spun to miss the stopped car of Dietz. Dietz’s car exited the track on the wrecker while Givler was pushed back to the pit area, retiring from the main event.
Wagaman drove away from the field again during the restart util encountering slower traffic with 11 laps to go, allowing Moody and Campbell quickly to close in on Wagaman’s back bumper. Campbell looked under Moody for second position on lap 24 but got sideways going into turn one and lost several positions.
From there Wagaman was able to hit his marks and drive to the victory over Moody, Tim Glatfelter, Alan Krimes, and Campbell.
Afterwards Wagaman gave a lot of credit to his car owner Travis Esh and his team.
“Hats off to (Esh), he needed a good run as well. (Esh) had a crazy up and down season last year, so I am happy for him. My team all busts their ass every week. I get to do the fun stuff and (Esh) works harder than anyone else in this pit area, so I am glad to drive for him. I know he made the right choice in picking me, so we are going to try and keep doing the best for him and our team along with all the fans that come out here all year long.”
Icebreaker 30
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday February 27, 2021
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):
1. 5C-Dylan Cisney
2. 39-Chase Dietz
3. 5E-tim Wagaman
4. 90-Jordan Givler
5. 0-Rick Lafferty
6. 51-Fredie Rahmer
7. 75-Tyler Ross
8. 2W-Glendon Forsythe
9. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):
1. 87-Alan Krimes
2. 99M-Kyle Moody
3. 95-Hunter Makinson
4. 88-Brandon Rahmer
5. 1X-Chad Trout
6. 48-Danny Dietrich
7. 11P-Greg Plank
8. 21T-Scott Fisher
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):
1. 44-Dylan Norris
2. 69-Tim Gladfelter
3. 21-Matt Campbell
4. 39M-Anthony Macri
5. 8D-Billy Dietrich
6. 13-Justin Peck
7. 1080-Jordan Mackinson
8. 72-Tim Shaffer
A-Main (30 Laps):
1. 5E-Tim Wagaman
2. 99M-Kyle Moody
3. 69-Tim Glatfelter
4. 87-Alan Krimes
5. 21-Matt Campbell
6. 39M-Anthony Macri
7. 88-Brandon Rahmer
8. 5C-Dylan Cisney
9. 13-Justin Peck
10. 75-Tyler Ross
11. 35-Tyler Esh
12. 72-Tim Shaffer
13. 95-Hunter Mackison
14. 8D-Billy Dietrich
15. 1X-Chad Trout
16. 44-Dylan Norris
17. 0-Rick Lafferty
18. 39-Chase Dietz
19. 90-Jordan Givler
20. 21T-Scott Fisher
21. 48-Danny Dietrich
22. 2W-Glendon Forsythe
23. 1080-Jordan Mackison
24. 11P-Greg Plank
25. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
26. 51-Freddie Rahmer