From Pete Walton

CHATHAM, LA (March 5, 2021) – The third annual USCS Bayou Sprint Car Nationals Night #1 for the USCS Sprint Cars and USCS Outlaw Modifieds at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana on Friday night was rained out. Saturday’s program will run as scheduled at 6:00pm CST while the Friday portion of the event will be run in its entirety at 2:00 PM CST on Sunday afternoon.