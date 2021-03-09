Thunderbowl Raceway forced to cancel event scheduled for this Friday March 12th

By Gary Thomas

Due to not hearing back and getting the okay yet from the health department, Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway has unfortunately been forced to cancel this Friday’s Kings of Thunder headlined event.

We will now shoot for the March 26th and 27th double header to launch the season.

The opener that weekend features the return of the USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars along with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Van De Pol Western RaceSaver Sprints. The finale will be headlined by the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s, with the card rounded out by the Western RaceSaver Sprints and IMCA Stock Cars.

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 Filters and all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tularethunderbowlraceway

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2021 Schedule

Friday March 26: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday March 27: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday April 17: USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday May 1: California IMCA Speedweek (Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Saturday May 15: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl (Peter Murphy Classic Night Two)

Saturday June 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Thursday October 21: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 22: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 23: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday November 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Mini Stocks