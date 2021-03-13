Hickle Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Keller Auto Speedway

HANFORD, CA (March 13, 2021) — J.J. Hickle from Quilcene, Washington won the Kings of Thunder winged 360 sprint car feature Friday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. The victory was Hickle’s first of the 2021 season. Joel Myers, Shane Golobic, Daryn Pittman, and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five.
King of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Keller Auto Speedway
Hanford, California
Friday March 13, 20921
Heat Race #1:
1. 33-Tucker Worth
2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
3. 36-Craig Stidham
4. 63-J.J. Hickle
5. 41X-Corey Day
6. 2XM-Max Mittry
7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
8. 10C-Chance Crum
9. 2K-James Ringo
10. 5-Cole Danell
DNS: 56-Willie Croft
Heat Race #2:
1. 8-Devon Borden
2. 88N-D.J. Netto
3. 57-Rico Abreu
4. 88A-Joey Ancona
5. 83T-Tanner Carrick
6. 7C-Justyn Cox
7. 24-Chase Johnson
8. 83-Tim Kaeding
9. 3T-Nick Ringo
10. 38-Colby Johnson
11. 88-Kyle Offill
Heat Race #3
1. 14-Daryn Pittman
2. 38B-Blake Carrick
3. 22-Keith Day Jr.
4. 41-Dominic Scelzi
5. 7-Steven Kent
6. 94X-Ben Worth
7. 67-Vaughn Schott
8. 5D-Connor Danell
9. 14T-Tim Estenson
10. 9-Reece Goetz
11. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
Heat Race #4:
1. 46JR-Joel Myers
2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
3. 91-Chase Goet:
4. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
5. 7P-Jake Andreotti
6. 01-Mitchel Moles
7. 10L-Brock Lemley
8. 18X-Grant Champlin
9. 2-Brooklyn Holland
10. 10F-Jared Faria
DNS: 78-Mark Barroso
Heat Race #5v
1. 21-Austin McCarl
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 19-Colby Thornhill
4. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd
5. 69-Bud Kaeding
6. 2X-Robbie Price
7. 28-Michael Pombo
8. 18-Jason Solwold
9. 6C-Travis Coelho
10. 4-Jodie Robinson
Dash:
1. 63-J.J. Hickle
2. 46JR-Joel Myers
3. 33-Tucker Worth
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 21-Austin McCarl
6. 14-Daryn Pittman
7. 88N-D.J. Netto
8. 8-Devon Borden
9. 22-Keith Day Jr.
10. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
B-Main #1:
1. 41X-Corey Day
2. 7C-Justyn Cox
3. 7-Steven Kent
4. 69-Bud Kaeding
5. 01-Mitchel Moles
6. 83-Tim Kaeding
7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
8. 14T-Tim Estenson
9. 28-Michael Pombo
10. 10F-Jared Faria
11. 38-Colby Johnson
12. 56-Willie Croft
13. 18X-Grant Champlin
14. 6C-Travis Coelho
15. 2K-James Ringo
16. 67-Vaughn Schott
DNS: 7Z-Zane Blanchard
B-Main #2:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 7P-Jake Andreotti
3. 24-Chase Johnson
4. 2X-Robbie Price
5. 18-Jason Solwold
6. 94X-Ben Worth
7. 10C-Chance Crum
8. 3T-Nick Ringo
9. 4-Jodie Robinson
10. 5-Cole Danell
11. 10L-Brock Lemley
12. 5D-Connor Danell
13. 78-Mark Barroso
14. 2-Brooklyn Holland
15. 88-Kyle Offill
16. 9-Reece Goetz
17. 2XM-Max Mittry
A-Main:
1. 63-J.J. Hickle
2. 46JR-Joel Myers
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 14-Daryn Pittman
5. 21-Austin McCarl
6. 88N-D.J. Netto
7. 57-Rico Abreu
8. 38B-Blake Carrick
9. 33-Tucker Worth
10. 22-Keith Day Jr.
11. 8-Devon Borden
12. 36-Craig Stidham
13. 7C-Justyn Cox
14. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
15. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
16. 91-Chase Goetz
17. 7P-Jake Andreotti
18. 88A-Joey Ancona
19. 83T-Tanner Carrick
20. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd
21. 19-Colby Thornhill
22. 41X-Corey Day
23. 41-Dominic Scelzi
24. 3-Kaleb Montgomer