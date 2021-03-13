Hickle Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Keller Auto Speedway

HANFORD, CA (March 13, 2021) — J.J. Hickle from Quilcene, Washington won the Kings of Thunder winged 360 sprint car feature Friday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. The victory was Hickle’s first of the 2021 season. Joel Myers, Shane Golobic, Daryn Pittman, and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five.

King of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway

Hanford, California

Friday March 13, 20921

Heat Race #1:

1. 33-Tucker Worth

2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

3. 36-Craig Stidham

4. 63-J.J. Hickle

5. 41X-Corey Day

6. 2XM-Max Mittry

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

8. 10C-Chance Crum

9. 2K-James Ringo

10. 5-Cole Danell

DNS: 56-Willie Croft

Heat Race #2:

1. 8-Devon Borden

2. 88N-D.J. Netto

3. 57-Rico Abreu

4. 88A-Joey Ancona

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick

6. 7C-Justyn Cox

7. 24-Chase Johnson

8. 83-Tim Kaeding

9. 3T-Nick Ringo

10. 38-Colby Johnson

11. 88-Kyle Offill

Heat Race #3

1. 14-Daryn Pittman

2. 38B-Blake Carrick

3. 22-Keith Day Jr.

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi

5. 7-Steven Kent

6. 94X-Ben Worth

7. 67-Vaughn Schott

8. 5D-Connor Danell

9. 14T-Tim Estenson

10. 9-Reece Goetz

11. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

Heat Race #4:

1. 46JR-Joel Myers

2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

3. 91-Chase Goet:

4. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

5. 7P-Jake Andreotti

6. 01-Mitchel Moles

7. 10L-Brock Lemley

8. 18X-Grant Champlin

9. 2-Brooklyn Holland

10. 10F-Jared Faria

DNS: 78-Mark Barroso

Heat Race #5v

1. 21-Austin McCarl

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 19-Colby Thornhill

4. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd

5. 69-Bud Kaeding

6. 2X-Robbie Price

7. 28-Michael Pombo

8. 18-Jason Solwold

9. 6C-Travis Coelho

10. 4-Jodie Robinson

Dash:

1. 63-J.J. Hickle

2. 46JR-Joel Myers

3. 33-Tucker Worth

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 21-Austin McCarl

6. 14-Daryn Pittman

7. 88N-D.J. Netto

8. 8-Devon Borden

9. 22-Keith Day Jr.

10. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

B-Main #1:

1. 41X-Corey Day

2. 7C-Justyn Cox

3. 7-Steven Kent

4. 69-Bud Kaeding

5. 01-Mitchel Moles

6. 83-Tim Kaeding

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

8. 14T-Tim Estenson

9. 28-Michael Pombo

10. 10F-Jared Faria

11. 38-Colby Johnson

12. 56-Willie Croft

13. 18X-Grant Champlin

14. 6C-Travis Coelho

15. 2K-James Ringo

16. 67-Vaughn Schott

DNS: 7Z-Zane Blanchard

B-Main #2:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 7P-Jake Andreotti

3. 24-Chase Johnson

4. 2X-Robbie Price

5. 18-Jason Solwold

6. 94X-Ben Worth

7. 10C-Chance Crum

8. 3T-Nick Ringo

9. 4-Jodie Robinson

10. 5-Cole Danell

11. 10L-Brock Lemley

12. 5D-Connor Danell

13. 78-Mark Barroso

14. 2-Brooklyn Holland

15. 88-Kyle Offill

16. 9-Reece Goetz

17. 2XM-Max Mittry

A-Main:

1. 63-J.J. Hickle

2. 46JR-Joel Myers

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 14-Daryn Pittman

5. 21-Austin McCarl

6. 88N-D.J. Netto

7. 57-Rico Abreu

8. 38B-Blake Carrick

9. 33-Tucker Worth

10. 22-Keith Day Jr.

11. 8-Devon Borden

12. 36-Craig Stidham

13. 7C-Justyn Cox

14. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

15. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

16. 91-Chase Goetz

17. 7P-Jake Andreotti

18. 88A-Joey Ancona

19. 83T-Tanner Carrick

20. 88V-Jace VanderWeerd

21. 19-Colby Thornhill

22. 41X-Corey Day

23. 41-Dominic Scelzi

24. 3-Kaleb Montgomer