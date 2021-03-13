Justin Clark Wins Carolina Sprint Tour Opener at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (March 12, 2021) — Justin Clark made the tow from Hamersville, Ohio to Fayetteville Motor Speedway worthwhile by winning the 2021 season opening feature event with the Carolina Sprint Tour. New York standout Darryl Ruggles followed Clark over the finish line. Jeff Oliver, Jeremy Cornbau, and Craig Pellegrini Jr. rounded out the top five.
Carolina Sprint Tour
Fayetteville Motor Speedway
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Friday March 12, 2021
Feature:
1. 78-Justin Clark
2. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles
3. 29-Jeff Oliver
4. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau
5. 19P-Craig Pellegrini Jr.
6. 86-Sean Vandell
7. 21B-Brandon McLain
8. 9-Daniel Oliver
9. 67-Ken Duke Jr.
10. 42L-Lance Christie
11. 52-Jeff Weaver
12. 48-Alysha Bay
13. 23J-John Painter Jr.
14. 4j-Jacob Gomola
15. 5-John Walp
16. 121X-Steve Glover
17. 16-Jim Morris
18. 7M-Ben McCarll
19. 33-Derek Hauck
20. 67M-Jake McClain
21. 80JR-Kyle Colwell
22. 21-Connor Otten
23. 22-John Frutchey
24. 58-Nathan Emig