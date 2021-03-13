Justin Clark Wins Carolina Sprint Tour Opener at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (March 12, 2021) — Justin Clark made the tow from Hamersville, Ohio to Fayetteville Motor Speedway worthwhile by winning the 2021 season opening feature event with the Carolina Sprint Tour. New York standout Darryl Ruggles followed Clark over the finish line. Jeff Oliver, Jeremy Cornbau, and Craig Pellegrini Jr. rounded out the top five.

Carolina Sprint Tour

Fayetteville Motor Speedway

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Friday March 12, 2021

Feature:

1. 78-Justin Clark

2. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles

3. 29-Jeff Oliver

4. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau

5. 19P-Craig Pellegrini Jr.

6. 86-Sean Vandell

7. 21B-Brandon McLain

8. 9-Daniel Oliver

9. 67-Ken Duke Jr.

10. 42L-Lance Christie

11. 52-Jeff Weaver

12. 48-Alysha Bay

13. 23J-John Painter Jr.

14. 4j-Jacob Gomola

15. 5-John Walp

16. 121X-Steve Glover

17. 16-Jim Morris

18. 7M-Ben McCarll

19. 33-Derek Hauck

20. 67M-Jake McClain

21. 80JR-Kyle Colwell

22. 21-Connor Otten

23. 22-John Frutchey

24. 58-Nathan Emig