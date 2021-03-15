Feature Winners: March 12-14, 2021

Justin Clark was the winner Friday with the Carolina Sprint Tour at Fayetteville Motor Speedway. (David Sink photo)

Friday March 12, 2021

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Tucker Doughty
Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Justin Clark
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Sprint Car Bandits Channin Tankersley
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series J.J. Hickle
Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS World of Outlaws Sheldon Haudenschild
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Ryan Timmons
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Ryan Delisle

Saturday March 13, 2021

Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Boy Moniz
Cocopah Speedway Somerton, AZ ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region Seth Bergman
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Kevin Ramey
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Frank Beck
Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Sean Vardell
Grafton International Speedway Grafton, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Jacob Jolley
Kihikihi Speedway Kihikihi, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Daniel Thomas
Kihikihi Speedway Kihikihi, NZ Midget Cars Zach Daum
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Dominic Scelzi
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Danny Dietrich
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sean Becker
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Brent Youngman
North Alabama Speedway Tuscumbia, AL United Sprint Car Series Greg Wilson
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars Tom Payet
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Robbie Farr
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lance Dewease
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC LS Sprint Cars Justin Barton
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Jamie Veal
Revolution Park Monroe, LA World of Outlaws David Gravel
Robertson Holden International Speedway Palmerston North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jamie Laresen
Southern Raceway Milton, FL LoBuck Sprint Car Series Jacob Myers
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Max Adams
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Ryan Rocha
Thunder Valley Speedway Glenmora, LA Southern United Sprints Shane Morgan

Sunday March 14, 2021

Ellesmere Speedway Southbridge, NZ Midget Cars Tom Lumsden
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Freddie Rahmer

