Spring Fever Frenzy launches Sprint Car Challenge Tour season Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 23, 2021…After not contesting a race last season the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is ready to get this show on the road for 2021 and it all starts this Saturday March 27th at Placerville Speedway.

This weekend’s “Spring Fever Frenzy” launches what is slated to be a 14-race campaign for the tour and marks the first of two appearances at the popular El Dorado County Fairgrounds, which is located just a short drive from the capital city of Sacramento.

A solid field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars are expected to converge upon the red clay and help the Sprint Car Challenge Tour open its fourth overall season of action. Also on the card this Saturday are the BCRA Lightning Sprints.

A limited number of fans have been approved to sit in the grandstands for the show, with tickets available for purchase on the www.placervillespeedway.com homepage until the maximum number is reached. Due to the limited amount of fans and a full SCCT purse being handed out all tickets cost $25.

Pit passes are also available to watch from the hill and can be purchased via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App. The COVID form is also built into Pay Pay, saving the need to print it out.

“We look forward to opening the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season on Saturday at Placerville Speedway,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “Entering what will now be our fourth season we believe the SCCT schedule is the best one yet with tracks like Chico, Ocean and Marysville joining the mix. I want to thank all the promoters for working together and making it possible to have such a great schedule for our teams and fans. I also want to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Tires and all of our sponsors that make this series possible.”

This Saturday will be the first Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards event since the 2019 “Tribute to Gary Patterson” in Stockton. During the most recent season Paradise, California’s Kyle Hirst added his third tour title in as many years. The 2021 campaign will showcase 13 points paying races and one special event to cap the season at Merced Speedway alongside the USAC National Midgets.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is also pleased to welcome back FloRacing as the official live streaming partner of the series. If you can’t make it to the track Flo will have live flag-to-flag coverage of each and every SCCT event.

The pit gate will open at 2pm this Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. The drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

——-

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2021 Schedule

Saturday March 27: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Saturday April 24: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday May 1: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (David Tarter Memorial)

Friday May 14: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Peter Murphy Classic)

Sunday May 30: Marysville Raceway (Mel and Marilyn Hall Memorial)

Saturday June 12: Placerville Speedway (30th Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial w/KWS-NARC)

Saturday June 19: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 3: Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Roy Van Conett)

Saturday July 31: Merced Speedway

Saturday August 21: Ocean Speedway in Watsonville (61st Johnny Key Classic)

Friday October 8: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Cotton Classic)

Saturday October 16: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday November 6: Stockton Dirt Track (38th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/KWS-NARC)

Wednesday November 24: Merced Speedway (Non-Point Special Event w/USAC National Midgets)