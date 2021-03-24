Casey’s General Stores and Big Frig Partner With Huset’s Speedway as 410 Sprint Car Division Sponsors

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (March 24, 2021) – Racing has returned to Huset’s Speedway in a big way.

The high-banked dirt oval is showcasing multiple marquee events and weekly racing on Sundays from May through September.

The featured division just took a step forward thanks to support from a pair of great businesses. Casey’s General Stores and Big Frig have stepped up to partner as the Casey’s 410 Series presented by Big Frig.

“Folks are ready for summertime and the racing season and we’re proud to make this possible for our community and guests,” Casey’s General Stores Division Director Adam Neemeyer said. “Nothing goes better with racing than your favorite snacks, drinks and Casey’s pizza, so sign up for Casey’s Rewards and earn points toward Casey’s cash, cents off fuel or a donation to your local school of choice. We will be looking forward to seeing fans at the track this season.”

The 410ci winged sprint car division has 18 nights currently slated on the 2021 schedule, including a trio with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – highlighted by the $30,000-to-win Huset’s 50 that is part of THE SHOWDOWN. Additionally, the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association is part of seven nights at Huset’s Speedway.

“We are excited to partner with Huset’s and Casey’s to present the 410 Series,” Big Frig President Brock Hutchinson said. “One of the core values here at Big Frig is that we believe people deserve to receive a quality product, and Huset’s puts that on every night that they open the gates, which made it easy to become a partner. We are looking forward to the upcoming season and introducing race fans to Big Frig coolers, tumblers and dry boxes.”

The season opener is on Mother’s Day – May 9 – and features the Casey’s 410 Series presented by Big Frig, Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars and LMSS Late Model Street Stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality food and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com or in the mobile app.

About Big Frig –

Big Frig, which is based in North Sioux City, S.D., produces coolers, tumblers, dry boxes and more. The products can be customized and select items have licensing deals for fans of collegiate sports. For more information, visit http://www.BigFrig.com.

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.