Dominic Scelzi Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (March 26, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi from Fresno, California was victorious with the Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series Friday at Thunderbowl Raceway. The win was Scelzi’s third of the 2021 season. D.J. Netto, Mitchell Faccinto, Corey Day, and Tanner Tholmes rounded out the top five.

Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Thunderbowl Raceway

Tulare, California

Friday March 26, 2021

A-Main:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 88N D.J. Netto

3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

4. 41-Corey Day

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes

6. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

7. 22-Keith Day

8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

9. 7P-Jake Andreotti

10. 2XM-Max Mittry

11. 7-Steven Kent

12. 22L-Garen Linder

13. 01-Mitchel Moles

14. 14T-Tim Estenson

15. 36-Craig Stidham

16. 2X-Chase Majdic

17. 33-Tucker Worth

18. 75-Brendan Warmerdam

19. 33T-Tyler Driever

20. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

21. 21P-Robbie Price

22. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

23. 57-Rico Abreu

24. 21-Bud Kaeding