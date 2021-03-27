Dominic Scelzi Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (March 26, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi from Fresno, California was victorious with the Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series Friday at Thunderbowl Raceway. The win was Scelzi’s third of the 2021 season. D.J. Netto, Mitchell Faccinto, Corey Day, and Tanner Tholmes rounded out the top five.
Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, California
Friday March 26, 2021
A-Main:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 88N D.J. Netto
3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
4. 41-Corey Day
5. 18T-Tanner Holmes
6. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
7. 22-Keith Day
8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
9. 7P-Jake Andreotti
10. 2XM-Max Mittry
11. 7-Steven Kent
12. 22L-Garen Linder
13. 01-Mitchel Moles
14. 14T-Tim Estenson
15. 36-Craig Stidham
16. 2X-Chase Majdic
17. 33-Tucker Worth
18. 75-Brendan Warmerdam
19. 33T-Tyler Driever
20. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
21. 21P-Robbie Price
22. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
23. 57-Rico Abreu
24. 21-Bud Kaeding