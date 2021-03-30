Cisney Produces First Feature Win of Year During Season Debut in Cowman Sprint Car

Inside Line Promotions

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (March 30, 2021) – Dylan Cisney was on a mission last Saturday during his season debut behind the Scott Cowman owned No. 2 sprint car.

Cisney, who had made a handful of starts in his family owned sprint car this year, was efficient every time he hit the track at Port Royal Speedway. The night ended in Victory Lane, marking Cisney’s first triumph of the season and his first with Cowman.

“It was pretty neat and was kind of a relief,” Cisney said. “I was a little nervous bringing out something different. We had some good runs to start the year. When you’re running well it’s hard to stop and bring out something different. I was going to be happy with just shaking it down and getting a top 10. It’s a huge bonus to pull it out and get a win with it.

“That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. Everybody wants to see their car in Victory Lane. For the first time out, to get him in Victory Lane is a sigh of relief. It takes the pressure off of you. I think it proves that he’s got good equipment and we have a winning team.”

Cisney qualified third quickest in his group session of time trials, which lined him up on the outside of the front row in a heat race.

“You timed just against people in your heat race and they inverted four,” he said. “We were third quick and that put us on the outside of the front row. They did the feature lineup heads up and I was in the first heat. The winner was on the pole of the feature. With three heats every position you gained or lost was three spots for the feature. We led every lap and pulled away in the heat race.

“The car felt pretty good. I assumed I had a decent lead, but we don’t really talk about that when I get back to the trailer. We talk about the car and what I was doing on the track. The track was a lot different than the last two weeks. It was really heavy to start time trials. It was wide open and still really fast in the heat races. Track position was key because it was a little tough to pass in the heats. Then it got nice and slick for the feature.”

The heat race win gave Cisney the pole position for the A Main.

“Starting on the front row I knew I needed to get the jump and try to get in clean air off the bat,” he said. “We were struggling with some steering issues with the car all night. I was wanting to get going and have clean track to myself. I didn’t think we had the best car the first couple of laps. I felt pretty loose and couldn’t push the car very hard. I was waiting for somebody to challenge me. As soon as I’d catch traffic each time a caution would come out so those fell my way.

“When you’re the leader it helps you to catch a restart and keep yourself in clean air. It’s a little difficult because you don’t know what the guys are doing behind you and if the track is changing. I’d try to judge the track based on what the cars are doing in front of me as I’d come up to lap them. It gives me an idea where the track is. Everything just worked out.”

Cisney led the distance to post his fifth career victory at his home track.

He plans on racing his family owned No. 5 sprint car this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 27 – Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

2021 FEATURE WINS –

Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., on March 27

UP NEXT –

Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DylanCisneyRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DylanCisney

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DylanCisneyRacing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Valley Supply, Inc.

Valley Supply, Inc., which is based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., has been serving the concrete industry for more than 30 years. The company is a distributor of concrete accessories and restoration materials, providing construction solutions for the Pennsylvania and Maryland regions.

“We are grateful to have Harvey Sipe Jr. and everyone at Valley Supply on board,” Cisney said. “Valley Supply is a family run business and we’re a family team so it’s special to work together.”

Cisney would also like to thank Gibbsville Cheese, Drydene Performance Products, SCA Incorporated, Mike Cleck Paving and Sealcoating, Hawkeye Transportation of Madrid, Iowa, Rocky Rococo of Sheboygan, Wis., Bruce’s Speed Shop, Kreitz Oval Track Parts, Behling’s Circle Track, X-1 Race Cars, HP Engines and Penske Shocks for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program and to join Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or InsideLinePromotions@gmail.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.