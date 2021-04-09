BRADY BACON LEADS AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL NON-WING SPRINT POINT CHASE, USAC HEADS TO GRANDVIEW

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA APRIL 8, 2021 . . . . . Anticipation is high as the AMSOIL USAC National Non-Wing Sprint Series heads East with a stop at the Grandview Speedway as the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series opens its’ 32nd season on Thursday night, April 22. With three events in the books for the USAC National Tour, Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant and Brady Bacon have found their way to victory lane, delivering three different winners in three events. Bacon, from Broken Arrow, OK is the point leader, with just a four point edge over Justin Grant. Bacon has a lot in his favor heading to “the Hill” on Thursday, April 22 as he looks to make it four Thunder on the Hill victories in a row at the Pennsylvania one-third mile oval.

NAPA Auto Parts presents the “Rub Rails & Rooster Tails 40” paying $6,000 to win the USAC main event. If you have never seen USAC at Grandview, it is truly a delight for any sprint car fan. The Thursday, April 22 star-filled event will showcase the nationally known drivers of the AMSOIL USAC National Non-Wing Sprint Series and the very popular Grandview Speedway 358 Modifieds. Qualifying for both divisions will get underway at 7:30 PM leading up to the “Rub Rails & Rooster Tails 40”, and the $3,000 to win 30 lap 358 modified feature.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

We ask that you bring exact change when purchasing your advance tickets, general admission tickets and Pit Passes. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

And don’t forget, the USAC Non-Wing National Tour returns with the Eastern Storm and the Jesse Hockett Classic at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, June 15.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings. All three sponsors play a key role is the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

In the thirty-one previous years, there has been 140 Thunder on the Hill events with the payout in excess of $4,976,000. The all-time Thunder on the Hill feature winners list is a who’s who of dirt track racings’ local and national stars. To review the stats and history of Thunder on the Hill, please visit our website: www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

2021 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates

Thursday, April 22 USAC National Sprint Car Tour Rub Rails & Rooster Tails 40 $6,000 to Win & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 30 Triple Roaring 20’s Big Block/358 Modifieds Plus Sportsman & Vintage Outlaw Racing Series 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 15 USAC Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic National Sprint Tour & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 29 PA 410 Sprint Speed Week $10,000-to-Win Hodnett Cup & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Tuesday, August 3 USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Masters & 358* Modifieds 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 26 Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 16 MODS at the MADHOUSE Big Block/358 Modified Triple 20’s & Sportsman 6 PM