Steven Shebester Shines with ASCS Elite Non-Wing at Abilene Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

ABILENE, Texas (April 10, 2021) – Marking it career victory No. 3 with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester piloted the City Vending No. 22x to Victory Lane in the series return to Abilene Speedway on Saturday night.

His second podium appearance of the weekend, Steven took the green flag from the right of the third row. Wheeling into the lead on Lap 10, the feature ran green to checkered in just over six minutes. Likewise, on his second podium appearance in as many days, Friday night winner, Justin Zimmerman, crossed second with Arizona’s Shon Deskins moving from seventh to third. Dalton Stevens and Jason Howell made up the top five.

Paul White crossed sixth with Scott Evans seventh. Harli White was the night’s hard charger with a run from 16th to eighth with fellow lady racer, Michelle Parson crossing ninth. Mason Smith finished tenth.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating returns to action on April 24 at Kennedale Speedway Park.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car SEries

Abilene Speedway

Abilene, Texas

Saturday April 10, 2021

Texas Aeroplastics Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Jason Howell[1]

2. 1-Paul White[2]

3. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]

4. 91-Cody Price[4]

5. 31-Mason Smith[5]

6. 72-Harli White[6]

Pro Tech Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]

2. 22X-Steven Shebester[6]

3. 79X-Keith Martin[2]

4. 48-Caden McCreary[5]

5. 51-Jim Gardner[4]

6. 18-Devon Debrick[1]

SCP Polymers Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[3]

2. 118-Scott Evans[1]

3. 7-Shon Deskins[4]

4. 21-Michelle Parson[6]

5. 57-Chase Parson[2]

6. 4G-Rustie Knutz[5]

Top Choice Masonry A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 22X-Steven Shebester[6]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]

3. 7-Shon Deskins[7]

4. 99X-Dalton Stevens[4]

5. 44-Jason Howell[5]

6. 1-Paul White[2]

7. 118-Scott Evans[3]

8. 72-Harli White[16]

9. 21-Michelle Parson[8]

10. 31-Mason Smith[13]

11. 51-Jim Gardner[14]

12. 3S-Stephen Smith[9]

13. 91-Cody Price[12]

14. 57-Chase Parson[15]

15. 48-Caden McCreary[11]

16. 18-Devon Debrick[17]

17. 79X-Keith Martin[10]

18. 4G-Rustie Knutz[18]