Feature Winners: April 9-11, 2021

Friday April 9, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Zeth Sabo
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Brandon Spithaler
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Garrett Bard
|Boyd Raceway
|Boyd, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marcus Thomas
|Carolina Speedway
|Gastonia, NC
|United Sprint Car Series
|Justin Barger
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Justin Zimmerman
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Matt Westfall
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|World of Outlaws
|James McFadden
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|Sooner Sprint Series
|Danny Smith
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Bud Kaeding
Saturday April 10, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|82 Speedway
|Petty, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Chris Kelly
|Abilene Speedway
|Abilene, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Steven Shebester
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Cory Brown
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jamie Bricknell
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|Midget Cars
|Michell Freeman
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Tim Alberding
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Noah Harris
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Martin Edwards
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Howard Moore
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Ryan Bernal
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Mitchel Moles
|Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
|Hanford, CA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|D.J. Netto
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Cody Carter
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Duane Baker
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|A.J. Hopkins
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Hayden Miller
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tim Shaffer
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Nick Ringo
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Lee Nardelli
|Oklahoma Sports Park
|Ada, OK
|Sooner Sprint Series
|Loyd Clevenger
|Outlaw Speedway
|Perkinston, MS
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cancelled
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Justin Sanders
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Buddy Kofoid
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Alex Bright
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Anthony Macri
|Salina Speedway
|Salina, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Toby Chapman
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Justin Mills
|Shenandoah Speedway
|Shenandoah, VA
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Chris Lamb
|Shenandoah Speedway
|Shenandoah, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Billy Hubbard
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Mitchell Broom
|South Sound Speedway
|Rochester, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Rebel Jackson Jr.
|Sunline Speedway
|Waikerie, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Hayden Vickers
|Texana Raceway
|Edna, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Christopher Townsend
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thompson, CT
|NEMA Lites
|Bobby Santos III
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|World of Outlaws
|Carson Macedo
Sunday April 11, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Winner
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Andy Forsberg
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Tanner Thorson