Feature Winners: April 9-11, 2021

Matt Westfall. (Mark Funderburk photo)

Friday April 9, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Zeth Sabo
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brandon Spithaler
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Garrett Bard
Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marcus Thomas
Carolina Speedway Gastonia, NC United Sprint Car Series Justin Barger
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Justin Zimmerman
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Matt Westfall
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN World of Outlaws James McFadden
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX Sooner Sprint Series Danny Smith
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Bud Kaeding

Saturday April 10, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
82 Speedway Petty, TX Texas Sprint Series Chris Kelly
Abilene Speedway Abilene, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Steven Shebester
Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Cory Brown
Carrick Speedway Carrick, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jamie Bricknell
Carrick Speedway Carrick, TAS Midget Cars Michell Freeman
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Wingless Sprint Series Tim Alberding
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Noah Harris
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Martin Edwards
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Howard Moore
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Ryan Bernal
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Mitchel Moles
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA Winged 410 Sprint Cars D.J. Netto
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Cody Carter
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Duane Baker
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars A.J. Hopkins
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Hayden Miller
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Tim Shaffer
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Nick Ringo
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Lee Nardelli
Oklahoma Sports Park Ada, OK Sooner Sprint Series Loyd Clevenger
Outlaw Speedway Perkinston, MS Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cancelled
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Justin Sanders
Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK USAC National Midget Car Series Buddy Kofoid
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Alex Bright
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Anthony Macri
Salina Speedway Salina, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Toby Chapman
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Justin Mills
Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Chris Lamb
Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series Billy Hubbard
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars Mitchell Broom
South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Rebel Jackson Jr.
Sunline Speedway Waikerie, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars Hayden Vickers
Texana Raceway Edna, TX Southern United Sprints Christopher Townsend
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, CT NEMA Lites Bobby Santos III
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN World of Outlaws Carson Macedo

Sunday April 11, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Winner
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Andy Forsberg
Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK USAC National Midget Car Series Tanner Thorson

