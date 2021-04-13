United Rebel Sprint Series Kicks 2021 Season Off at 81 Speedway

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (April 13, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is slated to kick-off their 16th season this Saturday, April 17. Competitors will head to 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas for the first race of a brimming 32-event schedule in 2021.

Heading into a fresh season, competition is slated to be at its best in 2021. Coming off a slow start and off-schedule year due to restrictions throughout the country last year, the United Rebel Sprint Series looks ahead to the $1000 to win season opener on Saturday. Under new ownership last year, 81 Speedways track surface has been excellent and provides some of the best racing in the state and a great field of cars are slated. Racing starts at 7pm.

The series has partnered with the Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 United Rebel Sprint Series Champion.

The Drive to Zero program was built with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways. The program is designated to target child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).