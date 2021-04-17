Logan Wagner Wins the 2021 Keith Kauffman Classic

By T.J. Buffenbarger

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (April 17, 2021) — Logan Wagner used a pair of strong restarts to win the sixth annual Keith Kauffman Classic Saturday at Port Royal Speedway with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions. Wagner had to hold Anthony Macri, who charged from 21st starting position to challenge for the lead on a pair of green-white-checkered restarts for the $10,000 victory.

“I knew we good on the first two restarts. I just didn’t capitalize on the last one and I got pushy-tight,” said Wagner. “I got to the outside of Macri and thought I’ll ride the wheel until we fall off. I had to chop him, but that’s just the way it goes.”

Wagner and Macri raced hard during the final lap with Wagner coming out on top.

“My tires were cool and was spinning them down the front stretch and I knew he was there. It was checkers or wreckers honestly. I know we were bumping wheels down the backstretch, but you have to do what you have to do.”

Macri, who had to recover from a heat race incident and transfer through the B-Main, pulled alongside Wagner on the second restart but started to run low on fuel during the final lap and fell back to the runner up position.

“I had some fire under my ass there,” said Macri after the feature about the incident in the heat race. “Luckily, my guys worked their asses off to rebound. I don’t know what to say but wow.”

Macri had some additional issues on the final lap while racing Wagner for the lead.

“I was kind of watching Logan where he was starting, and he was using the same spot every single time. It was kind of easy to predict when he was going to take off. The first time I spun my tires and the second time I got alongside him, but we ran out of fuel. We’ll take second I guess.”

Tyler Courtney and Jeff Halligan started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Courtney took the lead with Halligan glued to his back bumper. Halligan quickly found himself pressured by Jacob Allen, who took the second position away on lap two.

By lap nine Wagner was making his presence felt after starting fourth driving around Halligan for third and quickly disposing of Allen for second position.

By lap 15 Wagner was pressuring Courtney for the lead through slower traffic. On lap 22 Wagner was able to drive by Courtney to take the lead. Wagner then extended his lead when Courtney was held up overtaking slower cars.

The first of three late race cautions appeared when Kerry Madsen stopped in turn four with a flat tire. Wagner was unphased by the caution and pulled away while Courtney and Allen raced for the second position. Macri closed on that duo to create a three-car battle for the second position.

On lap 28 Macri used momentum built off turn four to drive by Allen and Courtney into second position. On the white flag lap, the caution appeared for Dylan Cisney slowing on the front stretch.

The caution for Cisney setup what would end up being the first of tow green-white checkered finishes. During the first attempt Wanger was able to pull away, but the caution appeared again when Blane Heimbaugh stopped in turn two. During the caution Tyler Courtney had to go to the work area with a flat right rear and restart at the tail of the field.

Macri was able to stay closer during the last restart and drove under Wagner through turns one and two but could not make the pass stick as Wagner drove away for the victory over Macri, Ian Madsen, Allen, and Lance Dewease from 13th starting position.