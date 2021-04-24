Persistent rain showers push Saturday’s Bristol Throwdown to Sunday

By Brian Walker

BRISTOL, TN – April 24, 2021 – Heavy persistent rain showers with more throughout the day at Bristol Motor Speedway have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car, Super DIRTcar Series and track officials to push Saturday’s Bristol Throwdown to Sunday (April 25).

Fans should hold on to their tickets. Anyone with tickets or a wristband for Saturday’s event can use them for Sunday.

Tickets for Sunday’s event are still available online at BristolMotorSpeedway.com or at the track – ticket booths will open at 11:30 a.m. (ET).

Hot Laps and Qualifying will take place at 12:30 p.m. (ET) for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series. Opening ceremonies will follow at 1:30 p.m. with a full program of racing after. The event is projected to conclude around 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Bristol Throwdown will conclude the historic event, which sees the World of Outlaws return to Bristol for the first time in 20 and the Super DIRTcar Series making its debut at the speedway. An elite group of Sprint Car drivers will compete for a $25,000 payout and the best Big Block drivers in the country will run for $10,000.

For more on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Super DIRTcar Series, follow both series on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.