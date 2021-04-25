Balog Dominates IRA Opener at Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (April 24, 2021) — Bill Balog took advantage of a week off from competition with the All Star Circuit of Champions to visit his old stomping grounds in victory lane with the Interstate Racing Association. Balog dominated the 30-lap season opening event for the Interstate Racing Association charging from sixth starting position for the convincing victory. Blake Nimee and Jordan Goldesberry rounded out the podium.

Interstate Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway

Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Saturday April 24, 2021

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.500[15]

2. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.603[3]

3. 10W-Mike Reinke, 13.699[6]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel, 13.792[16]

5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 13.812[1]

6. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.853[4]

7. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 13.895[18]

8. 79-Blake Nimee, 13.963[25]

9. 23-Russel Borland, 14.131[19]

10. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 14.133[17]

11. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 14.138[21]

12. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 14.217[7]

13. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 14.262[10]

14. 4K-Kris Spitz, 14.313[13]

15. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 14.495[9]

16. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 14.544[22]

17. 25-Danny Schlafer, 14.664[20]

18. 4-Bailey Goldesberry, 14.670[5]

19. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.944[14]

20. 45-Matt Wiese, 14.986[8]

21. 4TJ-Brian Kristan, 15.192[23]

22. 68-Dave Uttech, 15.354[12]

23. 39D-Michael Decker, 15.868[24]

24. 19B-Jack Berger[2]

25. 61-Zach Hansen[11]

All Star Performance \ Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 39-Jake Blackhurst[2]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]

5. 4B-Scott Biertzer[6]

6. 35-Skylar Prochaska[5]

7. 68-Dave Uttech[8]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[7]

DNS: 61-Zach Hansen

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 79-Blake Nimee[2]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]

5. 20R-Rob Pribnow[1]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]

7. 45-Matt Wiese[7]

8. 39D-Michael Decker[8]

AutoMeter / DMI Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Russel Borland[2]

2. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

3. 10W-Mike Reinke[4]

4. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[7]

5. 43-Jereme Schroeder[5]

6. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]

7. 4-Bailey Goldesberry[6]

8. 19B-Jack Berger[8]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[1]

2. 79-Blake Nimee[4]

3. 39-Jake Blackhurst[5]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]

2. 10W-Mike Reinke[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]

5. 23-Russel Borland[5]

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and Service Centers A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

2. 79-Blake Nimee[3]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel[8]

5. 39-Jake Blackhurst[5]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[7]

7. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[1]

8. 10W-Mike Reinke[4]

9. 14R-Sean Rayhall[9]

10. 23-Russel Borland[10]

11. 20R-Rob Pribnow[13]

12. 4K-Kris Spitz[18]

13. 9K-Kyle Schuett[16]

14. 43-Jereme Schroeder[14]

15. 19B-Jack Berger[24]

16. 25-Danny Schlafer[11]

17. 68-Dave Uttech[22]

18. 29-Hunter Custer[20]

19. 45-Matt Wiese[21]

20. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[12]

21. 35-Skylar Prochaska[17]

22. 4-Bailey Goldesberry[19]

23. 4B-Scott Biertzer[15]

24. 39D-Michael Decker[23]