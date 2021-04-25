Darland Hospitalized Following Mild Stroke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 24, 2021) — Former USAC Triple Crown champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Dave Darland was admitted to the hospital on Friday night after having a mild stroke. According to a report posted by his family, Darland was on his way to Bloomington Speedway to compete on Friday when he became disoriented on where he was. From there Darland was taken to the hospital.

Darland’s family reports he does not have any outwardly signs of stroke but has some confusion. Doctors seem to be pleased with Darland’s condition, but he remains hospitalized.