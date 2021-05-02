Heimbach Returns to Lucas Oil ASCS Victory Lane at Selinsgrove Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (May 1, 2021) – Making the late-race run for the win after a Lap 17 caution, Selinsgrove’s Blane Heimbach remains undefeated in the RiteWay Sealing and Paving Battle of the Groves at Selinsgrove Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at URC Sprints.

“I didn’t even realize I was running second on that restart,” chuckled Blane.

Talking about the run, a late-race change to the wing was the key to getting to the lead, “I was not good at all. I missed the setup and just could not get any speed. The No. 28 [Bogucki] was able to move around, and I just couldn’t, so under that yellow, I grabbed the only adjustment I had and moved the wing all the way back, and it paid off.”

Taking the green fourth, Heimbach maintained the position until Lap 16, when Tim Shaffer slowed while running second. Taking over second one lap later as Scott Bogucki shredded a left rear tire, the restart pitted Blane against Steve Buckwalter with eight laps to run.

Diving the hub of the half-mile in turn one, the No. 12 slid Buckwalter, who answered the pass down the back straightaway. Setting up the same move again the following lap, Blane roared past the No. 38 through the first and second turns. Trying to turn and run, the momentum wasn’t there for Buckwalter, who watched Heimbach race to a 1.870-second lead at the drop of the checkered flag.

Buckwalter in second was joined on the podium by Derek Locke, who wrestled away third on Lap 23 from Matt Covington, who ended up fourth with Blake Hahn completing the top five.

Dylan Westbrook moved up four spots to get sixth with Devon Borden in tow. Making up seven positions, Borden was trailed by Jason Shultz, who also passed seven times. Davie Franek and Pat Cannon completed the top ten.

A field of 36 drivers was on hand Saturday night with SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins going to Derek Locke, Colby Thornhill, Matt Covington, and Steve Buckwalter. A pair of BMRS B-Features went to Paulie Colagiovanni and Mark Smith. One provisional was used by Alex Hill.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be a showdown against the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8 at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Saturday May 1, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Derek Locke[1]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki[7]

3. 8-Devon Borden[2]

4. 88-Travis Reber[3]

5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]

6. M1-Mark Smith[4]

7. 14B-Brett Wright[5]

8. 98-Joe Trenca[8]

9. 17-Jason Wagner[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]

2. 72-Tim Shaffer[6]

3. 23X-Pat Cannon[5]

4. 669-Brandon McGough[1]

5. 3-Denny Peebles[4]

6. 35-Jason Shultz[9]

7. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

8. 32-Kyle Smith[3]

9. 1-Jake Hummel[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 12-Blane Heimbach[6]

3. 23-Seth Bergman[3]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[8]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]

6. 22K-Mike Koehler[5]

7. 10-Joe Kata[7]

8. 55-Dallas Schott[1]

DNS: 66-Ryan Kissinger

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 38-Steve Buckwalter[6]

2. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[1]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[4]

4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]

5. 77X-Alex Hill[3]

6. 47-Adam Carberry[5]

7. 11T-Mike Thompson[2]

8. 22L-Connor Leoffler[8]

9. 42-Jesse Pruchnik[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]

2. 47-Adam Carberry[4]

3. 63-JJ Hickle[5]

4. 77X-Alex Hill[3]

5. 32-Kyle Smith[9]

6. 22L-Connor Leoffler[7]

7. 14B-Brett Wright[6]

8. 3-Denny Peebles[2]

9. 55-Dallas Schott[10]

DNS: 17-Jason Wagner

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[4]

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]

3. 669-Brandon McGough[1]

4. 10-Joe Kata[5]

5. 22K-Mike Koehler[3]

6. 11T-Mike Thompson[7]

7. 42-Jesse Pruchnik[8]

8. 1-Jake Hummel[9]

9. 98-Joe Trenca[6]

DNS: 66-Ryan Kissinger

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 12-Blane Heimbach[4]

2. 38-Steve Buckwalter[2]

3. 77-Derek Locke[8]

4. 95-Matt Covington[5]

5. 52-Blake Hahn[6]

6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[10]

7. 8-Devon Borden[14]

8. 35-Jason Shultz[15]

9. 28F-Davie Franek[12]

10. 23X-Pat Cannon[9]

11. 23-Seth Bergman[13]

12. M1-Mark Smith[18]

13. 63-JJ Hickle[21]

14. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[17]

15. 19-Colby Thornhill[7]

16. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]

17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[20]

18. 88-Travis Reber[16]

19. 669-Brandon McGough[22]

20. 72-Tim Shaffer[1]

21. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[11]

22. 47-Adam Carberry[19]

23. 77X-Alex Hill[23]