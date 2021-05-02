Max Adams Wins at Lawrenceburg Speedway

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (May 1, 2021) — Max Adams won the non-wing 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. The victory was Adams’ fourth of the 2021 season. Nick Bilbee, Korbyn Hayslett, Garrett Abrams, and Saban Bibent rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday May 1, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 5-Max Adams
2. 17-Nick Bilbee
3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
4. 32-Garrett Abrams
5. 10-Saban Bibent
6. 4P-Scotty Weir
7. 11-Ricky Lewis
8. 5J-Joss Moffatt
9. 18A-Jarett Andretti
10. 71B-Braxton Cummings
11. 21B-Ryan Barr
12. 7-Tony McVey
13. 33$-Shane O’Banion
14. 71-Brian Vaughn
15. 27G-Travis Gratzer
16. 24-Landon Simon
17. 34C-Sterling Cling
18. 76-JJ Hughes
19. 92-Parker Frederickson
20. 34-Jacob Beck