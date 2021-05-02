Max Adams Wins at Lawrenceburg Speedway

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (May 1, 2021) — Max Adams won the non-wing 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. The victory was Adams’ fourth of the 2021 season. Nick Bilbee, Korbyn Hayslett, Garrett Abrams, and Saban Bibent rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday May 1, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 5-Max Adams

2. 17-Nick Bilbee

3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

4. 32-Garrett Abrams

5. 10-Saban Bibent

6. 4P-Scotty Weir

7. 11-Ricky Lewis

8. 5J-Joss Moffatt

9. 18A-Jarett Andretti

10. 71B-Braxton Cummings

11. 21B-Ryan Barr

12. 7-Tony McVey

13. 33$-Shane O’Banion

14. 71-Brian Vaughn

15. 27G-Travis Gratzer

16. 24-Landon Simon

17. 34C-Sterling Cling

18. 76-JJ Hughes

19. 92-Parker Frederickson

20. 34-Jacob Beck