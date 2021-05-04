Diverse double header hits Placerville Speedway this Friday and Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – May 4, 2021…Following a rare weekend off the Placerville Speedway is ready to get back at it in grand fashion this Friday and Saturday, with a diverse double header that offers a little something for everyone.

On Friday May 7th, the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring is excited to welcome in California IMCA Speedweek for the second straight year. The finest IMCA Dirt Modified and Sport Mod drivers in the Golden State will all be on hand to tackle the challenging quarter-mile. The Placerville appearance marks the penultimate round of action for Speedweek and should play a pivotal role in its outcome.

On Saturday May 8th, the weekly championship battle then resumes with four divisions entertaining the crowd during “Mother’s Day Madness.” On the card will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Tickets for both nights this weekend are now on sale at www.placervillespeedway.com until the maximum number sold is reached due to continued capacity limitations. The links for grandstand tickets to both nights respectively can be found on the homepage of the website. Pit passes are also available and can be purchased ahead of time via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App.

The Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars have contested a trio of events thus far in 2021, all of which have been captured by the red-hot Justin Sanders. The Aromas wheel-man is fresh off a big Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph last weekend and will certainly be a favorite this Saturday evening.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick goes into Saturday 19-digits behind Sanders in the points chase and will be looking to put an end to his win streak at the event. Chase Majdic, Blake Carrick and Andy Gregg complete the top-five in the Winged Sprint Car standings going into Mother’s Day Madness.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin has put together a fantastic start to 2021 and has accumulated a pair of wins, along with four top-five’s in as many Pure Stock events held. Baldwin brings a slim seven-point lead over Kevin Jinkerson into Saturday’s contest. Jinkerson has one win already and hopes to add a second during the Mother’s Day weekend extravaganza. Jason Palmer, Jonathan Walsh and Stephanie Hanson make up the top-five.

The Mini Truck action has been all about rookie driver Wyatt Lakin of Diamond Springs, who has captured all three events so far. He currently stands atop the standings over Mike Miller, Thomas Jensen, Howard Miller and Tom Stanwood. The BCRA Lightning Sprints are set to make their third stop of the season in Placerville. The first two appearances have went to Eric Greco Jr. and Craig Holsted respectively.

The pit gate will open at noon this Friday and Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. The pit meeting will be held at 4pm on Friday with hot laps at 5. Saturday pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

