Arenz Bolts to Convincing MSA Victory at Beaver Dam

From Pedal Down Promotions

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. (May 7, 2021) – Nearly three weeks after narrowly missing out on a victory in the Akright Auto of Sheboygan Falls Midwest Sprint Car Association 2021 season opener at the Beaver Dam Raceway, Sheboygan’s Travis Arenz reversed his fortunes by posting a commanding victory from deep in the field in the series’ return to the birthplace of Winged 360 Sprint Car Racing in Southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, May 7 in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A total of 27 360 Sprint Car competitors turned out on an unseasonably cold early May evening for the fourth MSA Series event of the 2021 campaign at the track where the Winged 360 Sprint Car division got its start in Southeastern Wisconsin in 1996.

The second MSA A-main of the 2021 season at Beaver Dam Raceway featured many of the same cast of characters at the front of the field as the first go-around on April 17, including the season-opening A-main winner Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove, who started on the pole, outside front row starter Tim Haddy of Waupun, who came home third on April 17, after battling for the lead in the early going, and Travis Arenz, who led the field to the white flag lap of the April 17 A main before Schmidt moved past in the final corner of the final lap to steal the victory.

This time Schmidt and Haddy waged an epic duel for the top spot in the early going with both veteran drivers swapping the lead back and forth before Haddy secured the top spot with a low move in turn four on lap 7.

On lap 10, the leaders caught the rear of the 22-car field as the 10th starting Arenz worked his way into third and quickly closed on the lead duo. On lap 11, Schmidt ducked under Haddy in turn three to regain the lead with Arenz in tow.

Arenz hounded Schmidt through heavy lapped traffic over the next four laps before using the high groove to power around the 2011 MSA champion, who got bottled up behind a group of slower cars along the inside line, to take the lead in turn two on lap 15.

By lap 18, Arenz had built up a huge half-lap lead over Schmidt before the lone caution of the race was displayed on lap 19 when 2008 MSA champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett stalled along the front stretch.

Following the restart, it was all Arenz also he cruised away from Schmidt en route to his second victory of the 2021 MSA season and 13th overall MSA main event triumph.

Schmidt, who has two MSA A-main victories to his credit so far in 2021, had to settle for second, third starter Justin Miller of Plymouth came home third, Haddy wound up fourth and fourth starter Bill Taylor of Boltonville rounded out the top five.

Heat race victories went to Travis Arenz, five-time MSA champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee and Justin Erickson of Plymouth. Tyler Davis of South Milwaukee was victorious in the 15-lap MSA B Main.

The Akright Auto Parts of Sheboygan Falls Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car Series returns to action on Saturday, May 8 at The Plymouth Dirt Track The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.

Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. with racing to commence at 5 p.m.

The next Akright Auto Parts of Sheboygan Falls MSA traveling race is set for Sunday, May 23 at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis., which will hold its grand re-opening on that night after being closed throughout the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Beaver Dam Raceway

Beaver Dam, Wis.

May 7, 2021

HEAT 1

1, Travis Arenz 2, Bill Taylor 3, Justin Miller 4, Adam Miller 5, Tyler Tischendorf 6, Paul Pokorski 7, Chris Larson 8, Josh Teunissen 9, Katelyn Krebsbach.

HEAT 2

1, Kurt Davis 2, Nick Daywalt 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Will Gerrits 5, Tim Haddy 6, Tyler Davis 7, Austin Hartmann 8, Tony Wondra 9, Preston Ruh.

HEAT 3

1, Justin Erickson 2, Tyler Brabant 3, Matt Rechek 4, Jack Vanderboom 5, Lance Fassbender 6, Michael Decker 7, Tommy Colburn 8, Blake Wondra 9, Brandon Berth (DNS).

B MAIN

1, Tyler Davis 2, 3, Austin Hartmann 4, Josh Teunissen 5, Chris Larson 6, Michael Decker 7, Blake Wondra 8, Katelyn Krebsbach 9, Tommy Colburn 10, Preston Ruh 11, Brandon Berth (DNS).

A MAIN

1, Travis Arenz 2, Ben Schmidt 3, Justin Miller 4, Tim Haddy 5, Bill Taylor 6, Kurt Davis 7, Justin Erickson 8, Matt Rechek 9, Nick Daywalt 10, Paul Pokorski 11, Tyler Brabant 12, Will Gerrits 13, Adam Miller 14, Tyler Tischendorf 15, Tyler Davis 16, Austin Hartmann 17, Tony Wondra 18, Chris Larson 19, Lance Fassbender 20, Jack Vanderboom 21, Josh Teunissen 22, Michael Decker