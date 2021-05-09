Lewis Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (May 8, 2021) — Ricky Lewis won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Nick Bilbee, Joss Moffatt, Cole Bondine, and Travis Hery rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday May 3, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 11 – Ricky Lewis

2. 17 – Nick Bilbee

3. 5J – Joss Moffatt

4. 57 – Cole Bodine

5. 21 – Travis Hery

6. 76 – JJ Hughes

7. 4J – Justin Owen

8. 7 – Tony McVey

9. 34C – Sterling Cling

10. 92 – Jacob Beck

11. 2 – Danny Teegarden

12. 71B – Braxton Cummings

13. 32 – Garrett Abrams

14. 24 – Landon Simon

15. 44 – Dickie Gaines