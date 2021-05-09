Lewis Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (May 8, 2021) — Ricky Lewis won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Nick Bilbee, Joss Moffatt, Cole Bondine, and Travis Hery rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday May 3, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 11 – Ricky Lewis
2. 17 – Nick Bilbee
3. 5J – Joss Moffatt
4. 57 – Cole Bodine
5. 21 – Travis Hery
6. 76 – JJ Hughes
7. 4J – Justin Owen
8. 7 – Tony McVey
9. 34C – Sterling Cling
10. 92 – Jacob Beck
11. 2 – Danny Teegarden
12. 71B – Braxton Cummings
13. 32 – Garrett Abrams
14. 24 – Landon Simon
15. 44 – Dickie Gaines