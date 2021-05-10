CRSA Sprints Opener Pushed To May 14 at Penn Can

By Steve Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – CRSA-sanctioned racing got completely shut out over the weekend as the CRSA Sprints season-opening event at Penn Can was cancelled due to wet weather in Northern Pennsylvania. The 2021 Series Opener has now been pushed to this Friday May 14 at Gary Folk and family’s facility.

The double shot of saturated grounds came just 12 hours later as Paul Cole had no choice but to pull the plug on Land of Legends Raceway’s season opener Saturday night. CRSA-sanctioned racing sponsored by Mike Emhof Motorsports takes place weekly at Cole’s sweeping, half-mile speed plant. A key cog in the CRSA wheel during the season.

The weekly field at Land of Legends has been a proving ground for new talent, injecting young blood into the field of wily veterans that make up the CRSA Sprints traveling series. Land of Legends Raceway is anticipating upwards of 20 cars weekly in 2021, with many of those drivers participating in the CRSA Sprints series schedule.

This coming weekend will see the CRSA Sprints kick off their 2021 Series with their opening event at Penn Can on Friday night. Weekly competition will then pick up the action on Saturday night at Land of Legends in their thrice rescheduled Season Opener. 2020 track champion Alysha Bay will welcome all takers as she will defend her crown Saturday evening.

Climbing from the shadows of a four-race 2020 schedule, the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints prepare to embark on an ambitious 16-race 2021 schedule this Friday.

“The future stars of sprint cars” will compete at Penn Can Friday for their 27th race in series history. This event on Friday May 14 will be flanked by two more stops at “The Can” on July 23 and September 25 for the “King of the Can”.

The CRSA Sprints wish to welcome back Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel as a series partner in 2021. Insinger Performance has been supplying racers with the fuel they need for over 37 years. They provide Stinger Race Fuel and Racing Alcohol and are the No. 1 supplier of 99.9% Methanol in the northeastern United States. Servicing the racing industries as well as the Oil & Gas industry with the purest methanol available.