Carrick Captures Second Feature Event Win of Season with Friday Triumph in Chico, CA

A two race weekend in Northern California would be kind to Tanner Carrick. Friday night in Chico, CA, Carrick would pick up his second win of the season before rallying to a sixth-place finish on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

“Friday night we were really good all night long, and that put us in a good spot in the feature event,” Tanner Carrick said. “Saturday night, I didn’t get us timed in well and we got in an early hole. Luckily, we still had good speed and that allowed us to move forward later in the night.”

Checking in at Chico, CA’s Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday night, Carrick would stop the clocks with the second fastest lap in his qualifying group, which then put him on the pole of his heat race.

Taking advantage of the prime heat race starting position, The Lincoln, CA driver surged to the win and earned a spot in the all-important nightly redraw.

Pulling the one pill, Carrick would lead the field to green for the 25-lap feature event on a very unusual slick and rough surface that was offered up on this night. Jumping out to the early lead, Carrick would look very strong on the Chico, CA bullring.

Dominating the first 16 laps of the race, Carrick would lose the top spot to Shane Golobic on the 17th marker, though held strong as he ran in the second position. Taking the white flag in second, Golobic would run into issues in turns one and two, and Carrick would re-claim the race lead with one final restart upcoming.

Flawless when the race went back green, Carrick was able to claim his second win of the 2021 season, and his first of the year in Chico, CA.

Saturday night saw the scene shift to Placerville, CA where Carrick would get off to a slower start than usual as he timed in 13th quickest in time trials.

Finding himself in a battle for the top spot in his heat race with Shane Golobic for the second consecutive night, Carrick would ultimately finish second. While it was good enough to transfer directly into the feature event, Carrick would not be included in the redraw and would take the green flag from the 13th starting position.

On a track that offered up a couple of distinct grooves for the 25-lap finale, Carrick was able to slice and dice his way forward in a race that nearly went non stop.

Getting all the way up to sixth in fast paced event, Carrick would cap his weekend off with a hard fought sixth place finish.

“We got going pretty good in the feature, it was just too much ground to make up in a short 25-lap race,’ Carrick said. “The first 19-20 laps went nonstop, so we didn’t really even have any restarts to try and make up ground. Still, we had a really good car in the feature, and I have to thank everyone that makes it possible.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 21, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 10, Top 10’s: 14

ON TAP: Carrick will head south this weekend as he will be in Hanford, CA on Friday night, and at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA on Ssaturday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.