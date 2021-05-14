USCS Sprints back in action at Southern Raceway this Friday and Saturday

By Petet Walton

Atlanta, GA – May 13, 2021 – After a weekend off for the a Mother’s Day weekend break, the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour and the www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints resume their 2021 and 25th Anniversary season schedules with a two-nights of speed contests at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida in the Southern Raceway Battle at the Beach Round 2 event on Friday and Saturday, May 14th and 15th. The event also features Military Appreciation Night on Saturday night.

Sprint car drivers and teams from at least 8 states are already entered with additional entries coming in every day ready to compete for the $2000 top prize in the USCS winged sprint car division each night to a driver that “parks it” in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane at the end of the sprint car main event.

The Late Models, I.M.C.A. Modified, Vintages Cars, Non-Wing Sprint Cars and Stock Car Racing in several divisions also join the other two open wheel divisions throughout the two-nights of action-packed racing programs. Check the complete info on the Southern Raceway Facebook page for all details and formats.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd, Milton, FL 32583. The track’s Facebook page is found at Southern Raceway and the track phone number is (850) 623-2333 For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com USCS also has a Facebook and Twitter page at USCS Racing. The series phone number is 770-865-6097.