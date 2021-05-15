Hobaugh Wins at Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio (May 15, 2021) — George Hobaugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Sharon Speedway. Hobaugh look the lead on lap two and went on to dominate the 30-lap main event. A.J. Flick, Sye Lynch, Darren Pifer, and Carl Bowser rounded out the top five.

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 40-George Hobaugh

2. 2 A.J. Flick

3. 42-Sye Lynch

4. 23-Darren Pifer

5. 11-Carl Bowser

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler

7. 23J-Jack Sodeman Jr.

8. 33-Brent Matus

9. 13-Brandon Matus

10. 38-Leyton Wagner

11. 35W-Jeremy Weaver

12. 11J-David Kalb

13. 12J-Jonathan Jones

14. 19-Joe Kubiniec

15. 4w Eric L. Williams

16. 6-Bob Felmlee

17. 08-Dan Kuriger

18. 5K-Adam Kekich

19. 7K-Dan Shetler

20. 20B-Cody Bova

21. 35-Jason Shultz

22. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau

23. 16-Gerard McIntyre

24. 76-Davey Jones