Hobaugh Wins at Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio (May 15, 2021) — George Hobaugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Sharon Speedway. Hobaugh look the lead on lap two and went on to dominate the 30-lap main event. A.J. Flick, Sye Lynch, Darren Pifer, and Carl Bowser rounded out the top five.
Sharon Speedway
Hartford, Ohio
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 40-George Hobaugh
2. 2 A.J. Flick
3. 42-Sye Lynch
4. 23-Darren Pifer
5. 11-Carl Bowser
6. 22-Brandon Spithaler
7. 23J-Jack Sodeman Jr.
8. 33-Brent Matus
9. 13-Brandon Matus
10. 38-Leyton Wagner
11. 35W-Jeremy Weaver
12. 11J-David Kalb
13. 12J-Jonathan Jones
14. 19-Joe Kubiniec
15. 4w Eric L. Williams
16. 6-Bob Felmlee
17. 08-Dan Kuriger
18. 5K-Adam Kekich
19. 7K-Dan Shetler
20. 20B-Cody Bova
21. 35-Jason Shultz
22. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau
23. 16-Gerard McIntyre
24. 76-Davey Jones