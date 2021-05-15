Macedo and Foos Victorious at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (May 15, 2021) — Cole Macedo and D.J. Foos picked up feature victories in the 410 sprint car division Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Macedo won the makeup feature from April 24th while Foos won the regularly scheduled main event. More on this race to come.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Makeup Feature from 4/24:

1. 18-Cole Macedo

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker

3. 5T-Travis Philo

4. 16-D.J. Foos

5. 2+-Brian Smith

6. 23-Chris Andrews

7. 11N-Harli White

8. 27S-John Ivy

9. 1-Nate Dussel

10. 14-Chad Wilson

11. 12-Kyle Capodice

12. 7T-Troy Vaccaro

13. 97-Gary Taylor

14. 5-Byron Reed

15. 21N-Frankie Nervo

Feature:

1. 16-D.J. Foos

2. 5-Byron Reed

3. 0-Trey Jacobs

4. 23-Chris Andrews

5. 18-Cole Macedo

6. W20-Greg Wilson

7. 09-Craig MIntz

8. 55-C.J. Leary

9. 2L-Landon Lalonde

10. 2+-Brian Smith

11. 97-Gary Taylor

12. 22M-Dan McCarron

13. 83-Wesley McIntyre

14. 1-Nate Dussel

15. 35-Stuart Brubaker

16. 7T-Troy Vaccaro

17. 12-Kyle Capodice

18. 14-Chad Wilson

19. 29-Zeth Sabo

20. 5T-Travis Philo

21. 27S-John Ivy

22. 11N-Harli White