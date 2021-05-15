Macedo and Foos Victorious at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (May 15, 2021) — Cole Macedo and D.J. Foos picked up feature victories in the 410 sprint car division Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Macedo won the makeup feature from April 24th while Foos won the regularly scheduled main event. More on this race to come.
Fremont Speedway
Fremont, Ohio
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Makeup Feature from 4/24:
1. 18-Cole Macedo
2. 35-Stuart Brubaker
3. 5T-Travis Philo
4. 16-D.J. Foos
5. 2+-Brian Smith
6. 23-Chris Andrews
7. 11N-Harli White
8. 27S-John Ivy
9. 1-Nate Dussel
10. 14-Chad Wilson
11. 12-Kyle Capodice
12. 7T-Troy Vaccaro
13. 97-Gary Taylor
14. 5-Byron Reed
15. 21N-Frankie Nervo
Feature:
1. 16-D.J. Foos
2. 5-Byron Reed
3. 0-Trey Jacobs
4. 23-Chris Andrews
5. 18-Cole Macedo
6. W20-Greg Wilson
7. 09-Craig MIntz
8. 55-C.J. Leary
9. 2L-Landon Lalonde
10. 2+-Brian Smith
11. 97-Gary Taylor
12. 22M-Dan McCarron
13. 83-Wesley McIntyre
14. 1-Nate Dussel
15. 35-Stuart Brubaker
16. 7T-Troy Vaccaro
17. 12-Kyle Capodice
18. 14-Chad Wilson
19. 29-Zeth Sabo
20. 5T-Travis Philo
21. 27S-John Ivy
22. 11N-Harli White