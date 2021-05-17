Reutzel Rolls to Williams Grove Speedway Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Battling the PA Posse in Central Pennsylvania this past week, Aaron Reutzel and Roth Motorsports would run well as Reutzel picked up an impressive win during Saturday night’s Morgan Cup to go along with a Fifth place run on Friday at ‘The Grove’ and a ninth-place effort at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday night.

“To win at the ‘Grove’ is one thing, but to win at Outlaw show there is pretty incredible,” Aaron Reutzel said. “We have been struggling a bit the last few weeks, but the guys went to work, found our qualifying speed again and here we are back in victory lane.”

Following a ninth place run at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday night during the Gettysburg Clash, Reutzel and company headed to Williams Grove Speedway for a two-night tilt opening up on Friday night.

Running fifth during Friday night’s feature, Reutzel and company were back in action on Saturday night where he would time the Roth Enterprises/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co./HR Livestock backed No. 83 seventh fastest in time trials.

Putting together a very impressive run in his heat race, the Clute, TX pilot would power his way from third to first and secure a spot in the Fast Pass Dash.

Winning the Dash, Reutzel would put himself on the pole of the 30-lap feature event alongside Gio Scelzi.

When the green flag was displayed, Reutzel powered his way to the early lead as he worked the high side of the slick ½ mile speedway. With Scelzi on his heels, Reutzel would look sporty out front as traffic would soon become a factor during what ended up being a non-stop affair.

Whle racing through traffic, Reutzel would notice the lapped cars on the bottom of the speedway were making good speed, so he would try his hand down low in the race’s closing stages.

As he continued to lead the way down low, Scelzi would close in on him as he worked the high side of the speedway, but it was to no avail.

In what was his 100th career series start, Reutzel was able to claim his second tour win of the season, and third overall.

“It is so cool to get Dennis and Teresa a win at Williams Grove Speedway,” Reutzel said. “I am extremely thankful for everything they continue to do for our race team, and getting an iconic car a win at an iconic track is really cool.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co., HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, Southern Pacific Farms, All Star Performance, FK Rod Ends, Vahlco Wheels, Triple X Race Co., AL Drive Lines, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Wings Unlimited, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium, and Team Simpson for their support in 2021.

ON TAP: Reutzel and Roth Motorsports get right back to work on Tuesday at Bridgeport Speedway before heading to Attica Raceway Park on Friday night and Sharon Speedway on Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-31, Wins-3, Top-5’s-11, Top-10’s-25

