Midgets and Micro Sprints Will Duke it Out May 29-30 at Airport Raceway During TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up

OWASSO, Okla. (May 19, 2021) – A couple of tight championship battles will take place during the 6th annual Midget Round Up presented by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau later this month.

Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., hosts the marquee TBJ Promotions event, which features the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association. Additionally, NOW600 Series Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class divisions will also compete each night of the event that runs May 29-30.

Jake Neuman currently leads the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League championship standings by a mere 20 points over Trey Gropp with Emerson Axsom only 30 points out of the top spot. Neuman and Axsom are both tied with four top fives in five feature starts this year while Gropp leads the way with six A Main starts.

Zac Taylor captured the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association season opener last weekend to take the lead in the standings with Keith Rauch, who is the defending series champion and a 12-time RMMRA champion, in second.

Both midget series will be well represented during the Midget Round Up, which showcases a strong contingent of micro sprints both nights as well.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults on May 29 and $20 on May 30. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks, Maupin’s Truck Service, Rapid Cost and Lewis Motors for their continued support of the event.

