Korey Lovell Wins at Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (May 22, 2021) — Korey Lovell won the Winged 360 Sprint Car feature Saturday at Marysville Raceway. Dylan Bloomfield, Tyler Thompson, Brad Bumgarner, and Bobby Butler rounded out the top five.
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday May 22, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 71L-Korey Lovell
2. 33-Dylan Bloomfield
3. 22X-Tyler Thompson
4. 88-Brad Bumgarner
5. 57B-Bobby Butler
6. 8JR-Brian McGahan
7. 12P-Steel Powell
8. 21-Drake Standley
9. 1-William Fielding
10. 01-Nick Larsen
11. 81-Kevin Lovell
12. 21W-Josh Wiesz
13. 24K-Koa Crane
14. 69-Ron Laplant
15. 2S-Jayce Steinberg
16. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
17. 49-Mike Monahan
18. 18B-R.J. Baker
19. 71W-Luke Warmwater