Korey Lovell Wins at Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (May 22, 2021) — Korey Lovell won the Winged 360 Sprint Car feature Saturday at Marysville Raceway. Dylan Bloomfield, Tyler Thompson, Brad Bumgarner, and Bobby Butler rounded out the top five.

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday May 22, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 71L-Korey Lovell

2. 33-Dylan Bloomfield

3. 22X-Tyler Thompson

4. 88-Brad Bumgarner

5. 57B-Bobby Butler

6. 8JR-Brian McGahan

7. 12P-Steel Powell

8. 21-Drake Standley

9. 1-William Fielding

10. 01-Nick Larsen

11. 81-Kevin Lovell

12. 21W-Josh Wiesz

13. 24K-Koa Crane

14. 69-Ron Laplant

15. 2S-Jayce Steinberg

16. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.

17. 49-Mike Monahan

18. 18B-R.J. Baker

19. 71W-Luke Warmwater