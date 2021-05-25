Justin Sanders Scores 12th and 13th Wins of 2021 As He Reaches the 100 Win Mark for his Career

PETERSEN MEDIA

2021 has been a season to remember for Justin Sanders, and its only May. Picking up his 12th and 13th wins of the year over the weekend, Sanders reached a career milestone in doing so, as Saturday’s win marked his 100th career feature event win.

“It was a really good weekend,” Justin Sanders said. “To run three different cars, at three different tracks, and pick up two wins and a second is pretty cool. I have to thank each and every individual involved with all three teams for all of their hard work.”

Sanders’ busy weekend kicked off on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA as he climbed aboard his own JSR No. 17 entry. Timing in fastest overall in time trials aboard the North County Plastering/Andy’s Construction/Roadside 24hr Service mount, Sanders would race to a win in heat race competition.

Picking up the win in the Dash, Sanders would then go on to cap the clean sweep by winning the feature event. Starting on the pole, Sanders would get the jump over Bud Kaeding, as action behind them would heat up before a myriad of cautions would slow the pace.

While the action behind Sanders was wild, the Aromas, CA driver was in complete control up front. Leading from start to finish, Sanders was so strong a bobble late in the race would not hinder him as he would go on to pick up the feature event win.

“I keep saying we aren’t quite where we want to be at Ocean Speedway with our car, but Friday night it felt really good and I was happy to grab another win,” Sanders noted.

Saturday night Sanders climbed aboard the Antaya Motorsports entry as the team resumed their 2021 NARC campaign at Petaluma Speedway. Timing the Fire Protection Management Services No. 16a entry in fastest in time trials again, Sanders would stay red hot as he raced to a third-place finish in heat race action.

Picking up a second-place finish in the Dash, Sanders would put the Antaya Motorsports entry on the front row for the 30-lap feature event as he looked for his 100th career feature event win, as well as his first of the season with car owner, Larry Antaya.

Following a yellow on the opening lap, the race would be run nonstop once it restarted.

Out front at Petaluma Speedway, Sanders was very strong as he kept the field at bay behind him. Fending off Bud Kaeding, Sanders would score his first win of the season in the 16A, his 13th of 2021, and it gave him 100 on his career.

Saturday night the scene shifted to Placerville Speedway and Sanders was back in the seat of the Main Motorsports No. 35m machine. Amidst 36 cars on hand for the rare Sunday night showdown, the Aromas, CA driver would get timed in sixth fastest in his qualifying group.

Picking up the heat race win, Sanders would pull the three in the draw and put the Main Motorsports machine in the second row for the 25-lap feature event.

On an extremely curbed up Placerville Speedway surface, Sanders would go to work on the cushion as he ran up front in search of his third win of the weekend.

Working into the second position by the eighth lap, Sanders would chase after Justyn Cox. Following a late caution, Sanders would take a couple runs at Cox for the race lead, but he couldn’t get anything to stick and capped the weekend off with a second-place finish.

“I had a ton of fun, and it was great to drive three really fast racecars,” Sanders added. “Again, a big thank you to everyone who supports all three of these teams.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders next event is TBD at this time.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-26, Wins-13, Top 5’s-18, Top-10’s-20

